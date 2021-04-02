SANDRA LORE
Often I tell my friends how glad I am to be this old. I’ve lived in a more peaceful time and I’m glad for that. Young people these days aren’t so lucky.
As a Foreign Service family for 32 years, we were representatives of our country overseas. “Ugly American” had become part of the lexicon then, and we certainly recognized one when we saw one. We worked hard to put our good feet forward so our country would be well served by our representation.
We had something to be proud of. We were Americans — part of the great melting pot, a functioning democracy, and an innovative society. If you had bootstraps, you could pull yourself up with them. Problem is not everybody had bootstraps which we see so clearly these days.
Here we are — still reeling from the Covid 19 pandemic. Peoples’ lives have had to adjust to a myriad of new situations. The consequences of our awful year of 2020 will become apparent as time goes by. Those who lost loved ones and those who suffered through Covid and agonizing situations like not seeing young or newborn grandchildren will never retrieve that lost year. At this writing well over a half million people have lost the fight and died in the pandemic.
We are almost “un-quarantined.”
It is April of the New Year, and the guns are back and blasting. Gun sales rocket. We have lots of hunters in our country, don’t we? They are not hunting food but fellow human beings. Once again, people are being shot to death. One-hundred people die each day from guns. Mass murders don’t kill that many, but just think. You go shopping (or if you’re Black you go walking down the sidewalk) and BOOM somebody decides to kill you.
Why do human beings kill other human beings?
When we visited Viet Nam a few years ago, we were privileged to spend some time in a Ho Chi Minh university talking with students. One young student was extremely fluent in English and Spanish. You can guess how much Vietnamese we spoke. In any case, we asked her what she planned to do with her education after graduating. With a major in Spanish literature and fluency in two languages, she told us she hoped to move to Spain or Argentina.
What?
I for one was flabbergasted. I’d heard all my life how everybody wanted to immigrate to our great land of opportunities. Of course, I blurted that out, “Why don’t you want to come to America?”
Her simple, unequivocal answer was “Guns. Too many guns.”
Of course! We had exported our gun culture as well as the good things about our country. My heart dropped. Think of the many thousands of well-educated people around the world who don’t want to be part of our mosaic American culture maybe because of guns. That short lunch hour with this bright, young college student taught me things I didn’t want to hear about. My bubble burst. How can we change this narrative?
Thoughts and prayers need some help. Now.
Sandra Lore is a resident of Winchester.
Yes! Thank you Sandra Lore.
Wait...so having more guns in more hands does not equate to more safety? It’s as if the NRA has been lying to people all along and confusing the science, just like the Tobacco industry did for decades so they could continue to profit off of their drug addicted guinea pigs. The United States and Brazil, number one in guns and covid, with the most dead from both to prove it.
Ms. Lore, you’re right. More is needed than “thoughts and prayers.”
Vote for candidates who are open to reasonable and fair gun control.
Thank you for sharing that. We have to pass sensible gun safety legislation -- and soon.
Thank you Ms Lore. [thumbup][thumbup]
