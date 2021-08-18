Two Responses to two different subjects.
First I'd like to respond to a statement made by Charles Uphaus in a June 30 Open Forum, "Healing? Don't count on it.", regarding "the utterly fictitious notion that guns provide protection." Charles, does that include police officers as well? There is a valid reason they carry them. And there's a valid reason gun owners do too. I hope no one ever invades your home and you don't even have time to call the police. Or if you do have time to call the police, I hope they arrive in time. Especially if you live in an area far from the nearest police. You can't bring a knife, or other useless kitchen utensil, broom, baseball bat, to a gun fight. So get real.
Okay, now onto my main subject: To you Fauci and CNN sycophants who gripe about how tired you are of being nice to those that refuse the covid vaccine. I have news for you. We've long ago crossed that threshold and grew tired with you self-righteous tantrum-throwing bullies.
We might take this tyrannical crusade the government is on and this delta more seriously if said government weren't letting thousands of covid positive illegals spill into our country.
We might take it seriously, if they weren't being dumped into our interior in the dead of night. We might take it seriously, if Obama hadn't had that big birthday bash with more than 400 mostly maskless guests celebrating his 60th. Obama himself did not have on a mask. And don't even think of using the vaccine as an excuse, because New York Times reporter Annie Karni defended Obama's open defiance by saying "This is going to be safe. This is a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd."
For those who need me to spell it out for you, it means the government considers even those of you vaccinated, inferior to them. They still expect you to wear a mask & show your vaccine status, and don't you dare have any big parties, rallies, or other large gatherings. So stop with the moral outrage. I don't need to be vaccinated in order for yours to work. I've had three doctors tell me Fauci and the media are fear mongering and to just turn off the news.
Most of you consider yourselves intelligent but where is your common sense? If you don't have that, then you're just an educated fool. Stop it. Fauci sits in an ivory tower and hasn't treated a patient in years. Talk to an infectious disease expert who's on the ground treating covid patients, and maybe you might learn something. So again, we're sick of trying to be nice to conceited folks that haven't a clue, and act like if they wiped covid off the earth, by bullying the unvaccinated to get vaccinated — that there's nothing else out there that can cause people to die. No cancer, heart disease, diabetes, accidents, or other airborne illnesses.
Oh, and if you see maskless folks in a store, mind your own business and stay in your lane. We're tired of that too.
Valerie Cox is a resident of Frederick County.
(4) comments
No one has the right to spread death and disease. People who refuse to get vaccinated need to be kept away from responsible people. That means that workplaces, stores, restaurants, etc. need to exclude them. They can stay home.
Take a deep breath, Valerie. It’s clear you are a head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing member of Trump’s Cult of Lies and Conspiracies. You’re not worth engaging.
In your ignorance, doctors who treat infectious diseases are not the same ones who study them. Try activating a brain cell.
I’ll tell you what: I’ll be a tyrannical bully and alive then be like you could be which is taking up valuable space in an ICU bed and maybe dying.
Oh, yes, please pass on the names of those three doctors. We can start the process of liars and those who dirty the medical water with politics to lose the license they don’t deserve. They do harm and are in violation of an oath they took.
Golly, that right, you people don’t follow oaths unless it fits into your fantasy world.
Weirdly surprised Valerie didn't go down the full Q trail of subversive cabals looking to take down America... [beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]
Valerie, next time at least have a few true statements.
