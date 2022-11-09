JUDITH MELTON
Like all major conflicts, World War I was an industrial strength bloodbath, a huge waste of human life, a mass murder. But even in the ruthless earthquake that was this war there were some tiny jewels of good that emerged, especially the advances made in emergency medicine. One example was the evolution of the ambulance.
In 1914, the British and French were being decimated by the Germans in various battles in France. At the time, the modes of transport for the wounded were limited to trains, barges, horse-drawn wagons and even baskets that hung from the sides of pack animals. Too many of them were simply dumped on the streets in front of the hospitals, bleeding out and shrieking in agony. Many of them expired in transport. An American named Richard Norton saw the benefit and efficiency of a motorized ambulance. He organized a field ambulance service, requesting volunteers and vehicles. The volunteers were plentiful. Many of them were from such fabled American schools as Harvard and Yale. They were young, excited, strong and inspired, many of them having no idea what they were signing up for.
But there was a unique problem. Henry Ford’s product had been around only since 1903. It meant that the volunteers had to first learn how to start, steer and stop this new contraption. Then they had to navigate the machine through a foreign country and toward the sounds of bombs exploding, incessant rifle fire and the moans of the injured. This did little to deter the thrill-seekers in the group, which included aspiring writers like Somerset Maugham and Ernest Hemingway.
Norton’s field service was a huge success in saving lives, but it came at a heavy cost. Hundreds of the volunteers were gassed, ejected from their vehicles or died from the bombs. Many of the cars were destroyed or damaged, of course. He wrote more than one letter to the industry in Detroit, begging for donations. All makes and models were welcomed, repurposed, and sent off to No Man’s Land — even a Roll’s Royce.
There were actually three separate ambulance services that were formed by the end of the war. Norton’s was absorbed into the military after 1918. He received multiple accolades, including the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award for a civilian. One estimate placed the number of lives saved by the ambulance at half a million. But known only to God are the names of the numerous young men who perished saving French and American lives by driving a car into harm’s way.
This Veterans Day, think a moment about Richard Norton and his vision. He never ran headlong into battle but had an idea greater than many generals. Like other underrated American heroes, he saw a need and met that need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.