A recent poll asked voters to identify what they felt was the most pressing problem facing America. "Threats to democracy" was at the top of the list.
With elected Republicans continuing to bind themselves to the disgraced ex-president, it is not surprising that so many people fear for the future of our country. Consider:
· We keep learning more names of people who worked to overthrow the election — and how close they came;
· Many Republican candidates running for office in states across the country (e.g., Mastriano, Dr. Oz, Vance, H. Walker, LePage, etc.) are stunningly inept — and potentially dangerous;
· There are 147 election-deniers (proponents of the "big lie") running for reelection to Congress;
· Of 19 closely watched races in the country, in only seven (seven!) contests has the Republican committed to accepting the results of their election;
· The defacto leader of one party shows signs that he is losing contact with reality. He is starting to quote QAnon fantasies; He recently stated, "If you're the president, you can declassify (a document) just by saying, 'It's declassified' — or just by thinking about it."
That once important party has abandoned its principles and is now being compared to authoritarian and fascist regimes. What happened to all the elected Republicans who used to care about people?
All of the above could cause one to fear for the country's future. However, there are numerous reasons for most of us to feel positive and hopeful.
The accomplishments of President Biden and the Democrats keep adding up. Some examples:
· The American Rescue Plan jump-started the economy, cut the child poverty rate in half, and brought health care coverage to 4.6 million citizens.
· The infrastructure bill (bipartisan) is already making roads and bridges safer and upgrading water and sewer systems in cities across the nation.
· The first gun safety bill (also bipartisan) in decades was passed.
· A landmark (bipartisan) investment in the manufacture of computer chips in America was signed;
· And, perhaps the most important accomplishment has been the $370 billion bill to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices, fight inflation, and put a minimum tax on large corporations.
And more can be achieved with Democrats in office.
Another piece of good news is that many of the 147 elected Republicans who refused to certify Biden's 2020 Election have become less assured of victory in the mid-term elections. With redistricting, area voters now have the opportunity to replace one of them with a strong candidate who cares about people and will represent all of the citizens of the 6th District.
Jennifer Lewis supports measures to combat climate change. She believes that women must have control over their own medical decisions. She is a strong advocate for health-care access for all, for both medical and mental health issues. And, among other priorities, she favors more support for working families, small businesses and family farms.
Her opponent has voted against every one of those matters (among his other "no" votes).
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
