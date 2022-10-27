While Kathleen Devlin recently wrote about how grateful she is that the candidates are coming by and discussing issues with their constituents, I have a different take.
I appreciate that Richard Bell stopped by our house. I was not there, but my wife had some good questions for him. As a follow up, I reached out to Mr. Bell via email. He said he would be happy to meet with me sometime. I gave him a number of days and times I would be available in my store (generally every day). As yet, we have not had that follow-up meeting.
He did clarify what he meant by stating that he sees himself as an Independent. While to me that implies holding liberal positions on some issues and conservative positions on others, he explained that was not the case but rather he does his own research to determine his opinion rather than rely on a particular party position. That being the case, I find it rather interesting that he votes with the party 100% of the time.
He mentioned that the language of the new gun ordinance (passed last year) was confusing. In that case, why did he (and the rest of the Democrats on council) hastily vote in favor of it, particularly when over 80% of the citizenry who spoke or submitted comments on the issue were opposed to it? It was even mentioned during the discussion that council should look into it more closely. That did not slow the approval process.
The city is being sued as a result of his vote? How much is that costing city taxpayers?
Finally, what is his feeling toward the recent ruling that places a preliminary injunction on a major part of the new law, finding it to be in violation of the constitutional rights of the citizens of Winchester?
I understand that Mr. Bell knows that I disagree with him approximately 100% of the time, but his email response led me to believe he wanted each of us to understand the other's perspectives. That seems a bit disingenuous. I think that overall, what we have seen with City Council since the Democrats took control is secrecy and lack of transparency as I am seeing now.
Tell me Mr. Bell, why are we paying more for water and sewer and city-owned trash cans? Why did you not stop the tax hike on city residents by adjusting the property tax to make it tax-neutral? Why have you made it more difficult for police officers to address crime downtown?
I fully support Brandon Pifer in Ward 1, as well as Emily DeAngelis in Ward 2 and Kathy Tagnesi in Ward 4. I believe that will bring transparency back to City Council.
Mark Stickley is a resident of Winchester.
