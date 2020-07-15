It's become a cliché, but it rings true: "Insanity is doing the same thing, over and over, but expecting different results." To make it especially relevant today, replace "insanity" with "stupidity."
The point was brought home clearly but unintentionally in an article in The Washington Post on July 2 in which efforts by the city of Minneapolis to combat racial discrimination and improve the lot of the city's Black population were described in some detail.
Since 1968 the city has spent hundreds of millions on low-income and subsidized housing, school desegregation, efforts to overcome inequality in lending, income, education, and employment…to no avail. Undeterred by Einstein's insanity observation, Minneapolis has new initiatives in work that, regardless of good intentions, are likewise destined to failure.
We've seen much the same pattern of spending with very little return across the country for decades.
In previous letters I've suggested that real improvement of a minority community's lot is dependent more on the efforts of the individuals who make up the community than on government's well-intentioned largesse. But that requires focused leadership and concerted individual effort. It seems to be an unfortunate and largely unacknowledged (at least by Democrats) fact that the target communities are disincentivized by repeated government handouts.
A cursory search for programs that actually produce desired results reveals that improvement can be achieved through efforts at self-improvement. For example, an organization called the Campaign for Black Male Achievement recommends the following as a framework:
• Mobilize a community of Black male achievement stakeholders.
• Sign the My Brother's Keeper Community Challenge.
• Promote participation in groups and initiatives like Concerned Black Men National and The Black Star Project.
• Encourage local philanthropic communities to increase funding for efforts targeted at this demographic.
The group is funded largely by philanthropic contributions rather than governments.
There are doubtless other Black-led initiatives that have similar goals that can provide leadership and structure for self-improvement. It's entirely possible that additional funding of such initiatives by local and state governments, rather than incentive-killing direct payments, could bolster their efforts.
Minorities in this country have succeeded in overcoming disadvantages and discrimination through self-improvement and hard work. It's good to have help in relieving the ever present pressures of expensive housing, health care, child care and the like, and those should be continued for those who are working to better themselves; but absent the concerted individual effort necessary to achieve respect and self-sufficiency, it has been proven that government cannot solve a minority community's problems.
It's stupidity, maybe even insanity, for governments to keep doing the same things over and over when the evidence shows that the results never change. It's time for a different approach.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
