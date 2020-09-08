By CHARLES UPHAUS
Apart from his “reality” TV stint, Donald Trump has demonstrated a rather tenuous relationship with reality — in the form of verifiable facts — preferring to rely on his beliefs and his (ample) gut for guidance. But recently he has really stretched the bounds. Just a few examples:
• People in the “dark shadows” are controlling “the streets.” Planes “almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear.” Even Laura Ingraham tried to rescue him from the hole he was digging for himself, to no avail. (It all brings to mind the black helicopters of yesteryear. Where did they go?)
• Q Anon — The president happily embraces those who believe the “deep state” is a satanic cult of pederasts committed to his overthrow.
• Soup is dangerous: “... you have people coming over with bags of soup.”
Then there are the old standards:
• COVID-19 — One day it will disappear, “like a miracle.”
• And, of course, climate change: Record heat, wildfires, drought, and hurricanes notwithstanding, climate change is a massive hoax. As noted in a USA Today editorial, “science can be ignored, denied, spun and politicized. But in the end it will make itself heard. It is being heard loud and clear in these catastrophic, or potentially catastrophic, occurrences.”
Office holders and candidates of the Trump party are faced with a choice. They can either go along with this looniness, or they can reject it and join the forces of rationality. That nearly all are opting for the former — the party “platform” for this election basically concedes total fealty to The Donald, no matter where he may lead them — is good reason to vote against anyone with an R by their names (one can’t call them Republicans, as they have long since jettisoned nearly all Republican principles). The know-nothing, raving loony, former Republican Party deserves to be totally repudiated, and Democrats elected, from the top of the ticket to the bottom. Then the Donald can go back to doing something for which he’s shown such aptitude and enthusiasm — flacking for Goya and MyPillow. Just not from the Oval Office.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
