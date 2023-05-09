The May 7 Washington Post contained an article describing the Biden administration’s pessimistic view of the American economy. The article points out, however, that our economy is at least holding its own, retaining the same proportional share of the world’s economy as it has for over 30 years.
In the '90s, the United States was concerned that we would be overtaken by Japan’s growing industrial strength. The U.S. reaction was to notice that our greatest shortcoming in several segments of the economy, motor vehicles for example, was product quality. Japanese automobiles were superior to ours in initial quality, fuel mileage, and long term reliability. In response to that challenge, American manufacturers embraced what to Americans was a revolutionary approach to improving and maintaining product quality, as well as productivity. We faced a serious challenge and we adapted to overcome our economic shortcomings.
Today, and for many years now, American product quality and American work force productivity rivals the best any nation on earth can achieve.
“Holding our own” isn’t good enough for sustained economic growth, however, and it’s time for the United States to again face reality and revitalize our industrial base. That’s the job of American industry to take on, not the government’s.
The Biden administration has plans for directing the U.S. economy forward. In a couple of instances, they may have the right idea. Computer chip manufacturing may be one of them. Taiwan currently dominates that commodity, with little competition from U.S. manufacturers. Our dependence on suppliers such as Taiwan, which faces serious risks of being taken over by China, puts American manufacturers at risk as well. Administration help in growing our own chip manufacturing base may be appropriate, but the assistance should be in partnership with American companies, rather than being government-directed.
The immense improvements in U.S. companies’ ability to produce competitively produced and priced products should provide a roadmap for revitalizing our entire economy. Government didn’t make that happen, American businesses did. And they did it in large part by harnessing the good will and intellects of American workers. Years ago, companies exclaimed that their employees were their greatest assets. That sounded hollow at the time, considering how employees were treated by many employers. But in the '90s that began to change, when American managers realized that workers knew their jobs better that most managers did, and began to take their workforce much more seriously, and with far more respect than previously. It paid off handsomely.
It’s time for industry to look again to the people that make their businesses successful. Sales people benefited from better products that were easier to be enthusiastic about, managers realized that their role was to support their workers rather than direct their every activity, and front line people felt more invested in and proud of their jobs. It appears some of that has deteriorated over the last decade or so, but harking back to the '90s may well point the way to turning that around.
Let’s get busy.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.