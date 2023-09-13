Tips for Saving Water
With emergency drought measures in place, local citizens are being asked to conserve water. With that in mind, here are some tips and tricks you may not have thought of.
1) The Code of Virginia section 15.2-924 is clear that only water that is bought by you from local water authorities is subject to the restrictions in place. That means that water captured from your air conditioner, dehumidifier, or sump pump, or rainwater, can be used to water landscaping and vegetables. Capture as much of that water as you can. During the recent rains we’ve had, my husband and I captured 173 gallons of rainwater for landscaping use plus we have over 70 gallons of water from our air conditioner that we use to flush toilets and for general house cleaning. To flush toilets using greywater, lift the lid from the tank and flush then pour water into the tank from a bucket until the toilet stops running. I’ve been doing this for 27 years, drought or no drought.
2) Reuse your drinking water glass all day long.
3) Capture water from dishwashing, both wash and rinse, using a dish pan, and use to rinse dirty pots and pans and any other dishes you are washing by hand. This water can also be used to run the garbage disposal, but only until the water is gone.
4) Use a bowl to capture water from washing fruit and vegetables — this also can be used on dirty pots and pans and in the disposal.
5) Re-wear your clothes. If they’re not stained or smelly there is no reason they can’t be worn for several days. This does not apply to under garments.
6) Make large one-pot wonders that can be served at several meals. Think of the water saved by not washing pans every day.
7) Postpone large fall cleaning projects that generate extra machine washing. I certainly am.
8) Place a 2- or 3-gallon bucket in your shower to catch the water as it warms up—use this for toilets and cleaning.
9) Do you have pets? Use their leftover drinking water to clean their food bowls.
10) As much as possible, do your heavy sweaty work before you shower to avoid the need for a second one later in the day.
11) Make it a family game — who can save the most water on any given day, or just keep track of the water savings from the whole family.
12) The point is don’t let water go down the drain without considering how it can be used again.
Joan Casteel is a resident of Stephens City.
