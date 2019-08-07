President Trump continues to frighten Americans, pretending that our safety is being threatened by violent immigrants from impoverished countries.
But another week, another mass shooting in America by another angry white male. Rather than pass common-sense gun laws, desired by most Americans, the president and his Republican enablers will continue to blame immigrants for violence. But the violence that is tearing this country apart is domestic terrorism conducted by white male nationalists with guns who are being radicalized into hatred and racism.
Until we become disgusted by the carnage taking place across this country, no American is safe from white male domestic terrorists with guns who are bent on killing. Schools, churches, synagogues, festivals, theaters, stores, work places, government buildings, concerts and night clubs -- any place that Americans gather-are all possible sites for domestic terrorists to kill and maim and spew their hatred.
Call Sen. Jill Vogel and Del. Chris Collins and ask them why they chose not to take action on sensible gun control measures during last month's special session in light of the Virginia Beach mass killing. They and other Republicans were gloating over their ability to end this important and timely session within 90 minutes.
Tell them you're tired of their thoughts and prayers after every awful mass shooting. Hold them accountable and demand that Virginia take strong gun-control measures and lead the country in limiting gun and ammunition purchases, requiring licensing of all guns and gun owners, closing the gun-show and private-sale loopholes, banning assault weapons, banning silencers, funding behavioral health measures, and other concrete steps to reduce gun violence. Ask, too, that they support federal and state funding for research into this epidemic of gun violence.
And then call the president and his Republican apologists and tell them to stop blaming immigrants for violence, start looking closer to home at nationalist websites and recruiters, hold a gun-control summit, and take strong action to stop domestic terrorists in our midst.
Finally, remember that you have a voice and a choice this November. Vote for Democratic candidates who support common-sense gun laws.
