One that pressed the power of sacrificial love
“The Nation is divided, half patriots and half traitors, and no man can tell which from which.”
— Mark Twain
It is Christmas. “‘Tis the season.” Unfortunately it feels like we find ourselves firmly entrenched in the season of political manifestos and awash in the high drama of high crimes and misdemeanors, all played out on the big stage of Congress and even bigger stage of twitter.
It is a season of intense tribal warfare of two political parties in a no-holds barred tug of war for power. It is inescapable. It is a tragic Kabuki theater of ongoing political pornography cheered on by the breathless rumor-mongering of the now entertainment-driven press leading into this Christmas season. As Thomas Merton once said, “Since we really cannot say anything about anything, let us be content to talk about the way we say nothing. That is an excellent way to organize futility.”
That what it feels like — futility. Or more like a lump of coal under our tree.
But it is Christmas, and so it is a good reminder for us to take stock and reflect back on a similar time in history, not one of a quiet manger scene with lambs and camels surrounding a peaceful birth on a clear quiet night to a nice clean Jewish family. But of a monumental event taking place in a backdrop of tribalism and simmering revolution.
The forces of history that Jesus was born into and encountered would be very familiar to us in our own time of social unrest and divisions. The issues Jesus confronted of institutional religion, tribalism, oppressive government, and a simmering ethnic and social unrest, were festering forces that would eventually explode not long after His death. Preceding the Biblical birth narrative, the Bible (and other historical documents) tell us about a census imposed by an occupying authority and all of the consequences that a census like that would bring to a people who is subjugated; taxation, regional displacement, and identity policing.
Often times I think Jesus may be confused with being a western figure, a “White man’s God,” conjuring up a picture of a thin, long haired, pale man of peace. Certainly not the tribal, Middle Eastern semite from some obscure impoverished region, whose birth was foretold as being an agent for radical social change sung about in Mary’s Magnificat, a song echoing the long ago song of Hannah. A Maccabean battle song. Jesus is an indisputable actual historical figure, and the gospel itself is one that is rooted and grounded in history, and that history was tumultuous and complicated. Like ours is. Like we are.
Central to that Christmas story of course is Jesus, born in abject poverty and of a birth surrounded by the clouds of a questionable pregnancy. A figure who was not physically attractive (according to Biblical accounts), one who had no worldly possessions or standing and whose principle disciples were as divisive and fragmented as the time in which He spoke and taught. An anti government zealot and a governmental tax collector. A conservative Pharisee and a liberal Greek Jew, two rival religious sects with a bloody history. Jesus Himself was a Pharisee, yet most of His condemnation would be reserved for those very same religious conservatives of His own sect who elevated the law of God over the love of God.
Jesus Himself would be offered the keys to the kingdoms of this world, turning down that extraordinary political opportunity only to be convicted and punished by those very same political forces He spurned. Every group he interacted with had a political agenda — and He aligned Himself with none of them. His invitation to us would be as citizens to a greater Kingdom with a different ethic.
In spite of all these political and cultural challenges, His one consistent enduring message throughout His life would be the overwhelming power of sacrificial love. In the midst of the turmoil and contentiousness we are told that Jesus came with a different agenda.
G.K. Chesterton once made the comment, “That to the extent that man is Theological, there may be some hope of him still being logical.” I think Chesterton meant that to be grounded in a moral law, have an ethical foundation or universal moral center to be tethered to is to find common sense, purpose, and meaning as a human community.
Unity in diversity. Regardless of your religious affiliation or none at all, the universal truth Jesus spoke of: The power of sacrificial love is one that has transcended cultures, endured throughout the centuries, and has transformed countless lives and is the root and center of every great song, poem. or story. It is a message and teaching as powerful and necessary today as it was 2,000 years ago. Love your neighbor. Love God.
One can only wonder in this silly season of political power posturing, what loving your enemy, refusing to return evil for evil, considering others more highly than yourself, loving not the things of this world but reserving that affection for our fellow man and God who makes it possible — what kind of narrative we would be witnessing in the halls of power and print.
instead of the cringe-worthy fare we are subjected to now.
What it would be like embrace that extraordinary prayer Jesus would ask us to all pray, “On earth as it is in Heaven . . .”
Jim Annable, of Winchester, is author of a new book: “A Pilgrim Looks at 60: Life in the middle of the Christian bell-curve.”
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Annable
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.