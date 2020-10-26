GUSS MORRISON
An exhaustive and foreboding expose of the threat to freedom, liberty and justice in America is vividly portrayed by the recent Washington Post’s “Our Democracy is Peril,” an 8-part series of editorials on the damage President Trump has caused and the dangers he would pose in a second term. Underscored, is that the great fear of the Founders of this country was that the presidency could fall into the hands of a demagogue; someone like the current incumbent, Donald Trump. A very similar supposition is proffered by Stephan Bierling, in his recently published book on Donald Trump titled “A second Trump term would severely damage [America’s] democratic norms.” Bierling states, “The U.S. has always been a democratic role model…but our motherland of democracy has gone down a dangerous path.” Perhaps the best caption reflecting on this potential American tragedy or catalytic transformation of our government, values, and way of life is Darwin Porter’s “Donald Trump, the Man Who Would be King.”
Wretchedly, there is a myriad of books, articles, and other publications, from a number of his former high-level appointees and White House staff to a family member, denunciating the Trump administration’s detrimental and discordant record during his three years-plus in the White House, and the extent to which he has usurped the powers of the U.S. Congress, issued orders and mandates not granted to the president by the Constitution, and his repulsiveness to council and advise from many of his own appointed universally recognized experts.
Then, there is Tom Brooks’ article in a recent issue of USA TODAY titled “Joe Biden endorsed, Trump excoriated by nearly 500 retired top military, national security officials.” A letter signed by 489 members of the group called the National Security Leaders praises Biden for his morality, integrity and experience, and adds “The current President has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet the challenges large or small…and Thanks to his disdainful attitude and failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us.” General Colin Powell, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State under George W. Bush, augmented this pronouncement when he announced that he would be voting for Biden in November, saying the president (Trump) has drifted away from the Constitution and lies all the time.”
While none of the above will have any significance for Trump’s most die-hard supporters, like the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and white evangelicals, maybe, just maybe there are enough independents and not so committed other Republicans with pride in honesty and decency that will vote for the candidates that will clearly be best for America: Joe Biden/ Kamala Harris; Senator Mark Warner and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton; and Irina Khanin for Virginia House of Delegates 29th District. And for our local Democratic candidates; David Smith for Winchester mayor; John Hill, Richard Bell and Ryan Hall for Winchester city council; and Richard Kennedy, Shawnee District, Frederick County.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Winchester.
(4) comments
Morrison's Forum is as clear as the summer sun. Indeed, the choice is so compelling one wonders how any citizen could still support this lying, obnoxious, narcissistic psychopath. Support for Trump is based on the worst imaginable characteristics of human tribalism, and is a sobering display of the reptilian dominance of the most primitive actions of the troglodyte mind.
It appears that us deplorables disagree. It used to be that Americans could disagree without such vitriol and hate. We all need to return there.
How could 489 military and national security officials possibly know more about morality and leadership than the bile spewing talking heads at Fox News?
Biden is corrupt and has gotten rich off being in office. Trump is a business man who gets things done. Maybe not the way YOU would like to see them done, but Trump is the best president we have ever had. And when you vote Bostick for Mayor of the City of Winchester, she will be the best mayor Winchester has ever had. Vote Veach and the entire Republican slate so the USA can become Great Again!
