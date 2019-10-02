The extreme lingering heat — 15 to 20 degrees above historical averages — may be enough to give climate skeptics pause, especially in light of forecasts of historically high highs this coming week (plus-90 degrees) and in the context of documented regional and global warming.
The past week is the warmest on record for Winchester, and six of the hottest Septembers on record have occurred in the past 15 years.
Of course the Trumpian (formerly Republican) party remains in adamant denial. The president, a self-proclaimed “very stable genius,” doesn’t believe the scientific consensus, preferring to rely on his ample gut for guidance. And, after all, scientists just go on and on about objectively verifiable facts, when everyone knows there are no facts, only differing opinions.
Further, Trump rejects the views of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence services, both of which are absolutely convinced that climate change poses an extremely serious threat to our national security, both in terms of damage to infrastructure (Attention Virginia: Norfolk and Hampton Roads are regularly flooding) and international crises provoked by conflicts over water and refugee flows. But we all know that the DoD and intelligence communities are infested with partisan hacks, part of the “deep state” intent on bringing down the administration. So their concerns can be written off.
“What, me worry?” is the mantra of the Trumpians. And, in fact, the wealthy don’t have to worry. They can simply retreat to their mountain-top chalets. It’s the poor, as always, who will suffer most.
The Virginia branch of the Trumpian party, as personified by local representatives Jill (Holtzman Oil) Vogel, apparently buys completely into this narrative. While her opponent, Ronnie Ross, believes climate change is real and that we are already seeing its effects, Vogel voted against joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program for Eastern States to limit their emissions through cap-and-trade. She has voted to keep fracking chemicals an industry secret and to extend the coal tax credit, cited by an internal government audit as the least effective in Virginia. These positions might be explained by the fact that she is a major beneficiary (to the tune of thousands of dollars) from Dominion Energy.
In contrast, Ronnie Ross believes that a move towards a green economy would be an investment both in the future of the Commonwealth and in our own health. Ronnie believes we must aggressively promote green energy, accelerating offshore wind energy investment and making it easier and more efficient for consumers, businesses, and utilities to use solar energy. He also believes that representatives should not be able to take campaign contributions from state-regulated utilities.
“Teachers,” it is said, “touch the future.” Ronnie is a teacher, touching the future every day through his students, who will have to live with the consequences of our actions (or lack thereof). If you want to help secure that future for your children and grandchildren, then you’ll vote for Ronnie Ross in November.
