The U.S. has put its police in an impossible situation.
We want them to enforce the law and fight crime, a necessary function in every city, town, and county. But because of our country’s gun culture, there are more guns in the country than people, and many 2nd Amendment supporters insist on carrying weapons, either displayed or hidden, when they go out their front door.
The police are faced with a dilemma when they confront someone who they suspect is breaking or has broken the law and who very possibly is armed. They are necessarily hyper-alert to any sign that the suspect has a gun and might be reaching for it to use on them. Too often this leads to the police shooting an unarmed person.
Private citizens are also afraid of being shot or otherwise harmed. In just the last few days, a 16 year old sent by his mother to pick up his younger siblings knocked on a door (wrong address) and was shot through the glass door by the resident. After practice, a cheerleader got in a car she thought was her ride home, immediately realized her mistake and got out, and was then shot by the driver. A group of young people drove up the wrong driveway at night in a rural area and were trying to leave when they were shot at by the owner, who killed one. That is what is happening as more and more people own and carry guns.
Studies have shown that people who have guns in their homes double the chances that someone in their family will die by gunshot, compared with homes without a gun.
And too many politicians, after an incident of public slaughter, urge people to arm themselves to protect themselves from gun violence.
In Tombstone, Arizona, a century and a half ago, visitors were required to hand their weapons over when they arrived to stay in town, and then collect them when they left town. Why? To cut down on gun fights and murders. If people today did not carry guns in public, we all might be able to feel as safe as people did in the wild west.
