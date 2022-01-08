JAMES T. HOLLAND
Andrew White’s Dec. 27th Open Forum expressed “disappointment” with an article I wrote regarding climate change. He mistakenly assumed that I want to delay acting on climate change. On the contrary, I believe the entire country should learn everything possible on this issue as soon as possible. He refers to climate “control,” which is an understandable mistake because that assumption is exactly what climate fanatics wanted the public to believe when they changed the name of the existential threat from global warming to climate change. This allowed politicians to claim that every extreme weather event was due to climate change, implying that we could control these events if only we would take immediate action. Dr. White later says, ”Holland seems to be exclusively concerned with the ‘economic benefits of fossil fuel,’ followed by the statement, “What a small world Holland seems to live in.” Next, he vividly describes a beautiful world that he’s lived in, and suggests that it “will all disappear if Holland is wrong about climate change.” In addition to me, Dr. White is “particularly concerned about Christians’ lack of concern about the environment.”
Whew! There’s no doubt that he is an extremely committed advocate for climate change action.
Maybe when someone is that passionate, they can’t see reality. But here it is:
1. America, alone, cannot solve global warming no matter what we do. Any solution will require total global commitment.
2. Total global commitment cannot control the climate.
3. There is no viable energy substitute for fossil fuels. Wind and solar are not reliable, nor abundant enough to replace fossil fuels.
4. Car batteries do not create electricity. They store electricity from the electric grid, mostly provided by fossil fuels and nuclear power.
5. The basic raw material for plastics is a byproduct of oil.
Plastics are mainly components of millions of products we use every day. When the price of oil increases, the price of plastics, and products made from plastic increase as well.
6. Future carbon free, alternative energy products must be competitive with fossil fuels in terms of cost, function, availability, reliability, etc. American ingenuity is perfectly capable of solving this problem.
7. No matter what, government should be developing energy policies that insure America’s energy independence, prosperity, and national security.
8. Before spending trillions of dollars in grants, subsidies, and mandates, Americans should demand a pilot program to determine the best solutions to combat global warming. Climate fanatics cannot debate the issue because debate requires a discussion of cost, timing, alternative approaches and, probability of success.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
