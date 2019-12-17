Recently a reader’s criticism of the editor of the Editorial section was printed in this newspaper. The author was obviously highly irritated that unreasonable portions of the letters published are from conservative leaning readers. His words were “Your Editorials and letters are biased so far right ...” It is clear from his commentary he’s an extremely strong supporter of the liberals and Democrats et al; but his rant is emotional and unnecessarily degrading. I found during the recent election cycle there to be plenty of letters in support of Democratic candidates. Possibly he sees the conservative letters as so far right in that he is so far left?
The reality is the vast majority of the mass media is heavily biased against President Trump and conservatives in general. It is obvious to an objective observer that most newspapers and media outlets do not report on President Trump’s positive initiatives, decisions and achievements; they focus almost solely on his personality and behavior. This is biased reporting. Some statistics indicate that as much as 94% of all published articles portray him negatively. The vast majority of newspapers, magazines and television outlets clearly have adopted the Democratic policy of not giving the current administration any credit for achievements. Occasionally when some credit is given for his actions, they are minimized and accredited vaguely to the current administration and buried in small articles in back pages.
For many of us this newspaper offers one of the very few publications willing to print conservative views albeit on the middle pages. My premise is that the public in general is not being served well by the mass media. We are not hearing both sides of political stories, what is published is deliberately biased. Unbiased, objective journalism is mostly non-existent within the wire services and major media outlets, and shows no likelihood of change. In any event, conservatives in our area have no representation in Congress, both Senators are Democratic as well as the Representative. My experience has been they have zero interest in what I have to say and clearly would never consider any of my suggestions.
President Trump has done nothing but improve the lives of Americans at all levels, across all ethnicities and genders. The current unemployment rate is considered by economists as full employment. He’s lowered taxes for most while ensuring those unfairly subsidized by tax payers in high tax areas paid their fair share. He took the US out of the poorly devised Iran deal and has worked diligently to negotiate greatly enhanced trade agreements across the spectrum. He’s allowed terminal patients to try experimental drugs and procedures. He’s eliminated roadblocks for production of low cost generic drugs. He’s obtained new funding to address the opioid crisis. The United States is now energy independent due to his actions. I can’t possibly list all President Trump has accomplished, but it’s been done largely with considerable Democratic resistance. I submit it’s best to judge a politician based on what they actually do and not on what they say.
(4) comments
Well, character and integrity did use to count for something. I would counter that some things listed may count as achievements to you, but others do not. In the long run, America will change for the worse, I fear, and the rule of law abandoned. Woe to the people who support his lack of character for they support ANY future president who does the same thing, no matter which side. Please proceed with your fantasies
The rule of law has already been abandoned with corrupted FISA warrants, trumped up charges, and one-sided rules of impeachment that favor only the outcome democrats want. As for your WOE.....maybe you should have heeded that back when Clinton president.
Bravo, Mr. Thomas! It is interesting that when real facts start surfacing, we hear about fearful Democrats considering switching sides. Even Saturday Night Live is catching on. I believe this ludicrous vote to impeach will show a divided Democrat party.
Yeh, I know I sleep better at night knowing Rudi is saying he "had to get a duly appointed ambassador out of the way....and Russia news is calling Trump an agent. But for some I guess it's all about switching "sides."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.