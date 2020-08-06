RICHARD TRACZYK
I’m Richard Traczyk and I’m running for the Republican nomination for 29th District Virginia House of Delegates. My wife Carol and I lived in Front Royal for 35 years where we raised our two sons before moving to Frederick County five years ago.
I served on the Warren County Planning Commission for seven years and was elected to the Warren County Board of Supervisors serving 12 years and was elected chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in my last term.
When I left the Board of Supervisors, I thought that my days in politics were behind me, but as I’ve watched what has unfolded in Richmond over the past year and what is happening around our nation I realize that now, more than ever, we need representatives in Richmond who are more concerned about doing the right thing than about playing politician. After prayerful consideration, Carol and I decided I should run for delegate.
I have been a practicing Catholic my whole life and was an active parishioner at St. John the Baptist Church in Front Royal and now at Sacred Heart Church in Winchester. My Catholic faith has formed my pro-life beliefs. I believe that life begins at conception and that the sanctity and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death should be protected.
My opponent has stated that he will oppose Planned Parenthood and supporters of third trimester abortion. I’m sorry, but that’s just not good enough. I will fight to protect the life of the unborn at all stages. I support the great work being done by organizations in our community like the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, AbbaCare and New Eve Maternity Home.
I am a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. Freedom and liberty cannot last if freedom and liberty cannot be defended. I am a member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League and supported the grassroots second amendment sanctuary movement. Winchester City Council was not among the 95% of Virginia localities to send a strong message to Richmond in support of our constitutional rights. We need strong leaders willing to speak out in defense of our citizens at all levels of government and I will be that voice for you in Richmond.
During my term as supervisor and as chairman, we were able to bring in businesses and keep taxes low while providing greatly improved services, improving the quality of life for our community’s families.
In Richmond I’ll keep taxes low, bring businesses back to Virginia and limit the dangerous overreach of the executive branch. Most of all, I’m for common sense and the truth. Send me to Richmond and I will be the honest voice for the people of the Shenandoah Valley.
I appreciate your vote this Saturday, August 8, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive.
