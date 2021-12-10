I, along with several hundred other Frederick County homeowners live within the "sound" footprint of the Trex factory off Shawnee Drive. Trex talks about their commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible manner in the first paragraph of their corporate governance statement, yet the noise pollution emanating from their factory belies that statement.
The expansion of the manufacturing facility and removal of forest adjacent to the factory has led to an increase in the noise footprint and the noise levels. If you ever watched Steven Spielberg's remake of "War of the Worlds" and listened to the sound of the alien war machines, it is eerily reminiscent of the noise emanating from the Trex factory 24 hours a day. Hundreds of unshielded motors, fans, gearboxes, etc. on the top of the factory roofs make a cacophony of noise that would exceed Frederick County noise ordinances if generated from another source. Sometimes these noises are accompanied by a shrill screeching sound, akin to a kettle boiling or fingernails being dragged down a blackboard. Imagine that noise continuing for hours at a time! Some area homeowners have stopped using their patios as the noise level is so objectionable, they stay inside rather than bear the auditory onslaught. The noise generated has been the subject of discussion at Homeowner Association meetings, calls and complaints to the county and complaints to Trex itself. Even the sound of trucks and forklift backup horns along with the crash of pallets being loaded/dropped on trucks etc. carries on the wind. Respite only comes when a strong wind carries the sound to a different neighborhood.
The Trex factory is easily one of the noisiest facilities along the east coast. No effort has been made to install any sound fencing or tree barriers even though this is a low-cost solution. Dense evergreen trees or sound fencing can reduce the sound emanating from the vehicular operations around the facility by over 10 decibels. Corrugated metal sound attenuation panels could easily have been used to reduce the noise emanating from all the rooftop machinery. Sadly, none of these relatively inexpensive methods seem to have been utilized even though they are a proven technology, easily sourced and installed. The county considers any noise level over 60 decibels in residential neighborhoods at night to be objectionable and subject to fines up to $1,000 per offense. Outside the factory, the sound levels often exceed 80 decibels and can measure up to 70 decibels in backyards well over a half-mile away. The sound also seeps into homes. Sadly, the Trex factory appears to be exempt from county noise ordinances.
We love your products Trex. I have used Trex products in multiple homes. Please though, take the time to investigate and install some of the products which can go a long way to making area homeowners' lives a little quieter. A minuscule amount of your profit would go a long way to showing your neighbors that you really do follow the principles you espouse.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
