I wrote an Open Forum back in December 2021 about the incessant noise pollution from the Trex factory on Shawnee Dr. Several homeowners in the Winchester and Frederick County area wrote in soon after complaining about the same infernal racket.
In January, Trex representative Barry Creek wrote an editorial promising Trex would look into reducing the levels of noise pollution. Spring arrived and Barry Creek wrote again outlining some of the measures Trex was implementing to reduce their noise footprint.
Since then, a row of trees has appeared along Shawnee Drive, which will eventually help with the noise levels to the Northeast. The only other improvement visible is the replacement of three worn out motors on the roof of building one. Maybe more has been done, but it is not obvious by sight or by sound. No trees have been installed anywhere along the Northwest side of the facility. The incessant beeping of forklifts and crashing of pallets still goes on all night. The mechanical drone from the factory continues unabated. There is no respite for the hundreds of homeowners to the Northwest.
As if the industrial noise pollution isn't enough, we have to endure the occasional emergency with the sound of dozens of fire engines rushing to quell another fire or explosion at the Trex facility. On more than one occasion, this has been accompanied by the smell of burning plastic, raising the specter of air pollution as well.
Winter, spring and summer have passed and here we are heading for winter again with the same old noise. I returned from a vacation of quiet nights a couple of days ago. On the plane back, I watched the 2005 movie "War of the Worlds." I woke at 4 a.m. this morning from a nightmare where I was in the ruined basement hiding from the alien machines, only to realize the sound I was hearing was the noise pollution emanating from the Trex factory, not alien machines hunting humans. I grabbed my phone, turned on the sound meter app and went outside. The noise ranged from a low of 58db all the way up to 79db, depending on the breeze. Hardly a recipe for a good night's sleep.
On the other hand, a vast amount of work has been done on the new Trex HQ building this year. It makes me wonder if the promise of action to quell the incessant noise pollution was just window dressing to prevent a shareholders resolution aimed at reducing it. It is sad that a company espousing its environmental responsibility and products is one of the worst producers of noise pollution on the East Coast and appears to have little interest in being a good, responsible neighbor.
Rubbermaid and HP Hood, the two industrial neighbors of Trex, by comparison, produce almost no noise. These two companies obviously took their noise footprint and neighbors into consideration when they constructed their facilities.
We need the reality of noise reduction, not just the perception, please Trex.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.