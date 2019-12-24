They toll for thee
DOUG STROSNIDER
“City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style, in the air there is a feeling, of Christmas. Children laughing, people passing meeting smile after smile, and on every street corner you’ll hear :Silver bells, silver bells, it’s Christmas time in the city ring-a-ling, hear them ring, soon it will be Christmas day.”
— Bing Crosby
During Christmas time we are embellished with wonderful decorations, invigorating music, folks adorned in green and red and the resounding bells emanating from church steeples and programs, and other religious affiliations.
Besides summoning a congregation to church at a specific time, during “the most wonderful time of the year”, the ceremonious and triumphant Christmas bell is emblematic of the birth of the Christ Child and the faith, hope, love, good will, kindness, resiliency, an open mind, and forgiveness that permeates our heart!
We can hear the bells, choirs, carolers, and revelers resonate through the beautiful Christmas song, “Joy to the World,
the Lord is come, let earth receive her king.”
Being eight or 80 years old, we can believe in Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Family and friends are euphoric with the beauty and benevolence of the holiday with a proclivity towards reconciling the most vehement family quarrels. In unison we effervescently sing and envision “Jingle bells, jingle all the way, oh what fun it is to ride in a one horse open sleigh.”
During this magical time of your we reminisce, pray, and give thanks to our moms, dads, and family who in a tumultuous world are steadfast and impervious, and will promptly ring a bell of warning for us regarding detrimental challenges. Also we give thanks to teachers, coaches, employers, co-workers, friends, etc, who provide guidance, friendship and direction. And honor and praise to the military who unselfishly sacrifice for the good of mankind and uphold our freedom (we light a candle and ring a bell for love).
And we would be remiss to overlook another beautiful gift from The Heavenly Father — pets who throughout the year, alleviate stress and provide so much happiness to us with their unconditional love!
As emphatically mentioned in the Holy Book, “It is right to give thanks to God” and as Henry David Thoreau’s poignant words reverberate in our heart, “I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.”
It is better to give than to receive and a benevolent heart often vanquishes a selfish one. Heed the “ringing” words of Kahlil Gibran: “You give little when you give of your possession. It’s when you give of yourself that you truly give.”
As we rejoice and celebrate in the spirit of Christmas and upcoming New Year, let us give new meaning to Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel, “For Whom the Bells Tolls” — “it tolls for loving, respecting, caring, giving, appreciating, accepting, and forgiving each other!”
MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
