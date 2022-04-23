Since the start of the 117th U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has voted on a number of bills involving the protection and/or welfare of animals. Of these bills that Ben Cline chose to vote on, he took an anti-animal stand on all of them.
The public is owed an explanation for Mr. Cline’s respective votes and anti-animal position.
Trophy hunting … some call it a sport, but is it? There are no sport and hunting skills (marksmanship, physical fitness, navigation, bushcraft, observation and tracking) involved as there is typically no stalking an animal within its own environment but instead luring it into a shooter’s telescopic sights and the range of a large caliber rifle. (Google articles about Cecil the lion, killed in 2015 by an American dentist).
Animals pay the ultimate price to become trophies. Often, what was once a beautiful and vibrant animal who was fulfilling its role in the ecosystem is reduced to a trophy. It is hurtful and disgusting to see hollowed elephant feet used an umbrella stand, or giraffe legs on a coffee table or any other animal parts as "home décor" items, when you stop to think what they really were.
Mr. Cline voted to strike a key animal welfare provision that would halt imports of African lion and elephant trophies taken in Tanzania, Zambia or Zimbabwe, where the species is in decline. The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of hunting trophies, including those from imperiled species. Mr. Cline also voted against a set of amendments to curb the wildlife trade and combat wildlife trafficking, which is decimating wildlife populations, undermining species recovery efforts and is a multibillion-dollar illicit industry run by transnational criminal syndicates.
As a civilized country, we need to join others in urging the U.S. to prohibit trophy imports of species listed as threatened or endangered and tell Mr. Cline that he needs to be an advocate for animals. Killing animals for recreation and killing them in their prime because they make the most impressive trophies is not conservation of a species or hunting.
On other animal-related legislation, Mr. Cline also took a negative stance, including voting against HR1448, Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS), a program and a policy related to service dogs for veterans. The bill requires the VA to implement a five-year pilot program to provide canine training to eligible veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.
He voted against HR3495, the Improve Act, legislation that would increase veteran access to equine assisted therapy services aimed at preventing veteran suicide, currently 22 suicides each day.
He voted against HR4946, the Manatee Protection Act, requiring the manatee to be included in the endangered species list.
From slowing trophy hunting to protecting endangered animals to helping veterans through animal therapy, Mr. Cline voted negatively. Mr. Cline is tied for the worst record in Congress for supporting any kind of animal welfare proposals and we should make him explain why this is the case.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
