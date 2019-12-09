I will confess, I am a fiscal conservative at heart. But instead of leaving that title stand alone for misinterpretations, let me clarify. This Fiscal Conservative believes in our Constitution, and honors the men that put their personal and familial lives literally on the line to form this great Republic. I believe in the law of the land, and a strong military to protect our nation and citizens at all costs. I believe in smaller government with less citizenry oversight and intrusion. I believe in individual freedoms and liberty to live the life we choose. Lastly, I believe in freedom of religion and pro-life measures to preserve the life that has been created.
But, my fiscal conservative beliefs are not necessarily tied to one political party, and why I view myself as an Independent. My vote will always go to the person who has demonstrated trustworthiness, is a supporter of our Constitution, and will work diligently and intelligently for the good of the American people, knowing that you can please some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time.
And, since I embrace in fair and honest competition, I want the democrat voters to take head in the following:
You have a laundry list of Democrat challengers. While Bernie Sanders is popular with the younger voters who want freebees, America is not ready to embrace Socialism/Communism. Elizabeth Warren and her scary-eyed, arm-flinging gestures has just scared off all the fortune 500 companies that embrace capitalism, not to mention her unaffordable healthcare concept. Joe Biden continues to reveal that he is a mile wide, but only an inch deep in genuine-cognitive capabilities, who is now known for public fat shaming. And since Joe Biden continues to demonstrate his bullying tactics when confronted with unscripted questions, I fully expect him to turn Corn Pop loose on this patriot, and believer in American Exceptionalism for criticizing his character.
That said, only one candidate stands out with her demonstrated intellect, patriotism, and calm, thoughtful demeanor in addressing issues. Her name is Tulsi Gabbard! Contrary to Clinton mythology, Ms. Gabbard he is the furthest thing from a Russian spy. And while I may not agree with some of Ms. Gabbard’s personal and national beliefs, I truly believe if provided the opportunity to govern as the President she would be honest and fair, while being non-partisan. All other candidates only have a personal ax to grind.
What is particularly refreshing, is that Tulsi Gabbard talks facts. She called out Kamala Harris in the Democrat debate for her hypocritical law practice history. She is the only person to date that has called out the infamous Hillary Clinton on her flagrant disrespect for the law, and her war mongering attitude and policies that have only caused chaos in other nations, while profiting her and the Clinton foundation.
If the Democrat voters want a fighter that can stand toe to toe with President Trump in a substantive Presidential debate and govern fairly, she is their best hope to break the glass ceiling.
Don’t’ let the one-sided media (you know who they are), that is bought and paid for by the DNC convince otherwise. I believe that most Americans know the genuine article when they see and hear it. Best of luck Ms. Gabbard, and BTW, do your best to convince this fiscal conservative you are our nations’ best hope to be the leader of the free world.
