EDWARD TOUCHSTONE
I read with great interest in the Monday, July 11th Winchester Star the excellent article by Larry Elder “The ‘Elvis’ biopic – fit for a ‘King.’” In the article, he states that Elvis Presley is one of the most important performers in the history of American music. In that context, he is truly a king. What irritates me so is to read it said that he is “The King of Rock and Roll.” He was most certainly not a rock and roll singer. The true rock and roll singers of the 1950s were Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis and Bill Haley. Note, I did not include Buddy Holly for I believe he falls into another category I’m getting ready to mention.
Elvis Presley was a rockabilly, a gospel and ballad singer. In the rockabilly category I believe it would be safe to include the great Buddy Holly as well as Gene Vincent.
To really hear Presley at his best as a rockabilly singer is to hear the recordings he did for Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. They are called the “Sun Sessions,” the first being recorded July 5, 1954. His excellent guitarist, Scotty Moore, makes some of the selections really move. You hear rockabilly at its best. A lot of his later recordings for the RCA Victor label are ballads and gospel. Interestingly enough, when he was first introduced to the nation on Saturday night, January 28, 1956, on the Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Stage Show, he sang “Money Honey,” a true rockabilly selection.
On February 15, 1956, Presley appeared at Walter Williams High School in Burlington, North Carolina. He being one of five performing groups from the Grand Ole Opry. My girlfriend, Faye, at the time said it was Presley, The Carter Family, The Louvin Brothers, Little Jimmy Dickens and another act I don’t recall. Faye and I were in the seventh grade. Faye and several of her friends went. She said he sang five selections. She and many others went back stage and talked with him. I do remember what she told me. She said that while Elvis was talking to her, he reached out and touched her on the neck. She screamed with excitement. She said she was so embarrassed she just wanted to disappear. Yes, the biggest mistake of my life was when I didn’t go with her to see Elvis on February 15, 1956. I guess my only claim to fame is I played the accordion twice on that stage where he performed.
One reason I wrote this article is I wonder how others feel about Elvis being called “The King of Rock and Roll.” I sure hope others will respond.
Edward Touchstone is a resident of Winchester.
