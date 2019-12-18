Only Trump can assure its critical passage
BRUCE HAHN
President Trump has vowed to reduce U.S. health-care costs. In June he signed an executive order requiring hospitals to make public what insurers and consumers pay them for common items and services. This will help consumers make wiser choices and save money.
But there is also a new opportunity to save consumers even more money by significantly reducing prescription drug prices, which are are out of control. Big pharmaceutical companies are charging Americans prices that are three to 3 to 10 times higher than what they charge for the same drugs in other countries — even though they admit they still make a profit overseas.
The soaring cost of insulin provides one of the starkest examples. Even though it was invented in 1922, its inflation-adjusted per-unit price has, at least, tripled between the 1990s and 2014. In the United States, insulin costs per patient have nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016 and it’s a big reason for growing health insurance costs. There are a lot of diabetics in the Winchester area who need insulin to survive, and some are cutting dosages or forgoing it altogether because of its high costs.
The House of Representatives recently passed the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This law currently repeals the current prohibition on the government for negotiating lower drug prices. The new law will allow Medicare to force drug companies to the table to agree to real price reductions and make those lower prices available to consumers with private insurance.
It limits the maximum price for any negotiated drug to the average price in countries like ours, where drug companies charge less for the same drugs — and admit they still make a profit. It also lowers out-of-pocket limits on prescription drug costs for Medicare patients and reverses years of unfair price hikes above inflation across thousands of drugs in Medicare. Some of the savings will be used to reinvest billions of dollars in the search for new breakthrough treatments and cures by the National Institutes of Health.
This legislation now goes to the Senate for consideration. While both of Virginia’s senators are expected to support some form of this legislation, the Senate leadership and many of the Senate’s Republican senators are opposed to it.
Between the opponents they have received millions of dollars in contributions from big drug companies over the years. There is only one person who can get them to change their position, and do it immediately.
That person is President Trump. If he were to publicly announce his support and tell Republican senators to support this legislation they will do so. The president has already made a good start on saving consumers money on health-care costs by his Executive Order. This could save far more. We should all urge the president to take the lead in his party and make this important legislation become law.
Bruce Hahn is a resident of Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.