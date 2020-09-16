RACHEL HAMMAN
In 2016, I voted for Trump, mainly because I didn’t believe Hillary Clinton was the right candidate for our country. I had been a Ted Cruz supporter up until he dropped out of the race.
My greatest concern about voting for Trump was that I didn’t know what he would do once in office. There was no voting record to go by as there is with candidates who have served in the legislative branch.
Being a former Cruz supporter, I like candidates who choose their words carefully and think before they speak. Obviously, President Trump isn’t the most polished speaker. But he is a doer. He gets things done, in spite of daily undermining and fierce resistance from the left, the media, the establishment and the Never-Trumpers.
Trump has fulfilled more of his campaign promises than any president in recent history. From what I’ve studied about former presidents, Trump is similar to Teddy Roosevelt with regard to getting things done that need to be done. Teddy believed in a strong military and showing the world what a great military we have, as does Trump.
The sanctimonious left pooh-poohed Trump’s patriotic military parades as a waste of money. I personally have enjoyed seeing the prowess of our military on display. My heart swells with pride at the amazing synchronized flyovers and seeing all the different types of military equipment our country has at its disposal. Trump knows the people of our country need to be reminded of our great strength, but that our greatest strength comes from God.
As we watch the malcontents of our country burning, stealing and vandalizing other people’s property, I see a bunch of spoiled brats who probably weren’t disciplined by their parent(s) and taught to respect authority as they were growing up. I see people who probably haven’t had to work to earn what they’ve gotten and therefore don’t appreciate or respect the labor and discipline that goes into being a responsible citizen of our great country. I don’t understand how people could take that much time off from work and still have a job when they get back home. Oh, wait a minute — I forgot — they’re getting paid to protest.
As we approach Election Day, expect the attacks against President Trump to grow more desperate and outlandish. For the sake of your sanity, limit your daily intake of “news.”
Trump has earned the right to be re-elected. His record stands in stark contrast to Biden’s. I don’t see how anyone could vote for someone who is not physically or mentally able to run the country and whose chameleonic running mate dropped out of the race before the primaries started. If you plan to vote for the Biden ticket, ask yourself, “Who is the real candidate behind the ticket?”
I highly recommend – unless you have a good reason to vote early or by absentee ballot — that you show up at your polling place to vote to re-elect Trump on Tuesday, November 3.
I'm sorry, but what right is it that you are talking about? Who granted him the right to be re-elected?
That debacle "town hall" last night convinced me for whom to vote.
The grateful American people maybe?
“Being a former Cruz supporter, I like candidates who choose their words carefully and think before they speak.” Oh okay. I guess we’ll have to take your word for it and not your deed, since Trump called Cruz’s wife ugly and blamed his father for helping assassinate JFK. I guess you did say “carefully”, not truthfully. But yesterday the lying dotard retweeted a comment that Joe Biden is a pedophile AND it was reported that women in ICE detention were given Unnecessary Hysterectomies- which has all kinds of World war II Germany written all over it. But you get to feel exhilarated when jets fly over...so might must make right, no?!? Thanks for sharing, but lying about a deadly communicable disease so you can be reelected is not a trait any of us should forgive in our President.
Trump has earned the right to be frog marched out of the White House in January.
This forum runs on the same morning we hear of refugee women under ICE detention receiving hysterectomies without their knowledge or consent. What a world . . .
[rolleyes]
Voting is what we all need to do. If you do not vote you cannot complain. Vote however you legally can, just not twice like the man says to do. Happy Voting!
The Democratic Party is running on a platform of hate. Hate capitalism. Hate success. Hate law and order. Hate police. Hate middle America. Hate Trump. Hate Trump supporters.
Cult platform "Everything bad happening in America today is Joe Biden’s fault, and I alone can fix it"
Thank you, Ms. Hamman!
