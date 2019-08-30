Most of the Republican Party, Evangelical Christians, and President Trump’s base of supporters are responsible for the growing national debt, weakened world image of America, and severely divided American society.
How has a proven liar, misogynist and self-centered man come to receive and maintain power in a democratic society? Or a more relevant question is how do we rid ourselves of the very real threat to our way of life that Trump and his enablers present? Is it time for impeachment or for the 2020 election?
Meanwhile, we must ask ourselves how we came to this moment in our history when supposed Christians, right-wing talk-show pundits, and spineless politicians have chosen to idly watch the rule of law, the American spirit, and human decency be pushed aside for personal gain and greed.
First, we watched our corporations leave our shore to expand their bottom lines and ignore their American workers. The increased earnings pleased the investors while sacrificing American workers. The right-wing pundits blamed Obama, who some labeled un-American and foreign-born. (Thank God for John McCain).
The loss of jobs left our Rust Belt confused and angry — ripe voters for the promise-everything business man: Trump. He stoked the fears of the divested and reaped the benefits. His “dog-whistle” references to racial bigots was red-meat to his base. The press tried to shine the light of truth into his dark-state images, but they were very soon identified as the enemy to be ignored and occasionally pushed around to put them in their places.
While Trump succeeded in giving the corporations a huge tax cut and selling it to an accepting middle class and doing away with all of the Obama regulations that protected the citizens, he did create more jobs in this country and has won the trust of the people who again found jobs.
The increasing signs that he was a racist were overlooked as were his flirtations with North Korea, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. Obama-led international treaties with Iran and the Paris Accords were discarded on little more than a whim to betray anything Obama had created; the bigots loved it.
Soon, Trump was designing cruel ways to treat legitimate asylum seekers at our southern border. Those legitimate immigrants were coupled with illegal immigrants and labeled as rapists, gang members, and law-breakers.
Robert Mueller gave us 400 pages of potential illegal and immoral actions committed by this administration. Yet we enable Trump as he runs roughshod over the laws of this country and over standards of human, CHRISTIAN dignity.
Face it Trump is not going to change, but we can! We can’t achieve the American Dream unless we wake up.
