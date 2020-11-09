DONALD SEARS
If not for Donald Trump, Donald Trump would have won the presidential election. Like Adolph Hitler, Trump could mesmerize a crowd as he played to the enthralled’s grievances. We of Trump’s generation filled our TV hours watching the grainy films of Hitler gesticulating as he raised his crowds’ emotions to a fever pitch. We imagined the red meat he must have been feeding the multitude to get such a rousing response. Young Donny Trump surely must have pictured himself in front of such admirers. But Trump, like most of us, never knew what the German speaking Hitler was saying, so the depth to which Trump’s imaginary hateful rhetoric could sink was without limitation.
Alas, therein was Trump’s downfall. Reenacting his childhood fantasies as he rushed from rally to rally, he alienated those not thoroughly intoxicated by the Kool-Aid. If Trump had taken the time to read the translations of Hitler’s speeches, he would have discovered that Hitler was much more duplicitous than he was being. Despite the horror of the Third Reich, the atrocities never found light in Hitler’s faux patriotic calls to action. The darkness of his inner thoughts remained unspoken, and thus known only to those appointed to carry out his vile intentions.
HBO Films produced a movie, “Conspiracy,” that is set in a villa just outside Berlin. The script uses the actual transcript of the Wannsee Conference, where a group of German military officers and civilians plan “the final solution.” In one particularly revealing exchange about Hitler’s role in the extermination of the Jews, Dr. Wilhelm Kritzinger argues, “To systematically annihilate all the Jews of Europe has been personally denied to me by the Fuhrer.” SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the general charged by Hitler to oversee the annihilation, responds, “And it will continue to be.”
Hitler, unlike Trump, knew how to delegate and compartmentalize the unpleasant. The decision to go forward with “the final solution” was Hitler’s, but the implementation was left to underlings, with no threads left to be traced back to him. Trump, either through tweets or rally speeches, bares to all, without filter, his inner thoughts. If he had used his communications to sway without giving true revelation of his mindset, he would have gained support from his base without alienating and scaring the hell out of 75 million Americans. The scant margins by which he lost the presidency could have been reversed if he had used more discretion in what he said.
Yes, Donald Trump could have won the election. Thankfully his mind is an open book, and the nation was spared four (or more) years of this would-be autocrat, because Trump, too often, revealed so fully who and what he really is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.