In last month's Open Forum, two questions were posed: "What do Republicans stand for?"; and, "Why would anyone vote Republican anymore?"
I saw three letters which looked to be in response. To the second question, one writer —in a straight-forward manner — said that he votes Republican because that Party stands for his values. All well and good, but I suspect that he would not claim as his values the mass detention of children in cages, non-stop lying about a deadly disease, or a directed degradation of the environment. Those and many other "un-American" actions have been perpetrated by this Administration and fully supported by the entire body of elected Republicans.
Two writers wrote, in essence, that they vote Republican because they hate Democrats. It appeared that both of them obtain their beliefs from watching FoxNews or other far-right sources. One of these writers was filled with SO much vitriol that he might be endangering his own personal health.
I am still interested in legitimate answers to the first question: "What do Republicans stand for?" Each Party has now held its National Convention. We all know what Democrats stand for. They consistently show that they care for and about people, especially the less fortunate. Justice and fairness matter to Democrats, whether it's in regard to law enforcement or health care or workers' rights, etc.
And Democrats know that maintaining the safety and security of our country must come first. This includes both protection of its citizens from dangers within our borders and protecting the country as a whole from foreign interference or aggression.
Again, what do Republicans stand for? (Standing against Democrats is not an answer.) At the Republican Convention there was NO vision for the future, and there was not even a "platform" of policies and actions which they want to pursue over the next 4 years!
The only policies which Republicans will pursue will be those which their "leader" wants. And, at this point, the ONLY thing he cares about is trying to get re-elected. Most of us have come to understand that he doesn't care about his Party; he doesn't care about other people; he doesn't care about the country. He is only interested in things which will benefit himself. How far will he go to try to get what he wants?
Will anyone in his Party summon the integrity and courage to stand up to him? I hope so. A great many lives depend on it.
But let us not be consumed by that grim picture. Continue to be vigilant, but do not be consumed by worry over the election. Trump is going to lose. His catastrophic mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting crash of the economy, and his aggressive and racist responses to the Black Lives Matter protests were together enough to doom his chances. But in the past week we have learned the specifics of his unspeakable defamation of all military personnel. AND, we heard from his own voice that he knew that COVID-19 was deadly, but he continued to lie to the American people about it for months!
That's not just three strikes against him, it's FIVE. He's OUT!
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
Lets turn the question around. What do Dimocrats stand for? Government solves all your problems. Stay in lockdown. They could have done better, though they never have done better. They are not really electing Biden, he is just shill for Harris who will run the country. Her policies will be what you are voting on.
None of us know who is going to win or lose. Vote!
Biden/Harris and the Democratic Party are running on a platform of hate. Hate capitalism. Hate success. Hate law and order. Hate police. Hate middle America. Hate Trump. Hate Trump supporters.
One new account has tumpy hating his own supporters...no surprise there, and not really news
How do they hate capitalism? I guess expecting equitable and fair treatment of employees and consumers is socialism.
Hate success? I guess expecting people to pay their fair share only applies to the dregs and lowlifes, the rich get the free ride.
Hate law and order? You wish to see civil and constitutional rights curtailed for that "temporary safety" while ignoring the systemic issues that created the unrest.
Hate middle America? Must be why the tax cuts that will end up punishing America came from the Trump administration and a GOP controlled Senate.
Hate Trump? There's a fine line between hate and dislike. I see you must have missed the entire decades of the Eighties and Nineties, when Trump was a by-word for scumbag. His chain of bankruptcies were no model for success, he simply grifted.
Hate Trump supporters? Ever seen a rally? They resemble Nuremburg. "Knock the h-ell out of that SOB!" And willfull ignorance of facts "fake news!" #WWG1WGA doesn't make for a safe defense.
Overall, Goat Boy, you're a shameless hypocrite. Gain some integrity and get over it.
