KEVIN KENNEDY
Americans across the country said words to that effect last Wednesday when a mob stormed into the Capitol with their Trump flags, Confederate regalia, and weapons.
This attack, which had the appearance of an attempted coup, was set into action by an individual who refuses to accept the reality that he can no longer be president.
“We will never accept defeat!” the defeated candidate had told hundreds of his supporters. Then he told them to march on the Capitol with him. This was just as the Senate and House were beginning the process of officially certifying the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. This losing candidate did NOT march with his angry supporters, as he said he would, but he later told the rioters via video, “We love you. You’re very special.”
We have all been saying, “I don’t believe it,” ever since the election, as the loser has continuously declared that he won.
I don’t (want to) believe what I saw Wednesday. This whole sordid sequence looks more like a South American dictatorship than the country which is supposed to be the “leader of the Free World”.
But yesterday’s actions should not be surprising. How many times have you said, over the past year — or over the past 5 years — “That’s unbelievable” or “Who would have ever thought we would see a president doing ______?” Hundreds of times?
He has made the never-before-seen — the “unbelievable” — so commonplace that we have reached the point where nothing he says or does should truly surprises us at this point. We are still sad or disgusted or angry over his degradations and depredations, but we are no longer shocked or even surprised by the depths to which he so easily goes.
Bragging about grabbing women? Lying more than 30,000 times? Disrespecting leaders of allied countries? Direct attacks on environmental protections? Pandering to white supremacists and Nazis? Viciously attacking anyone who crosses him? Why would anyone think of — even revere — such a person as a leader?? Remember, he bragged that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue? (Wait! Has he done that yet?)
Bill Fuller (Star, 1-5-21) called him an “embarrassment.” Mr. Fuller also used the words “shameful” and “traitor.” This defeated president is all those, and he is also a disgrace. But he is much more than that. He is DANGEROUS. He has somehow drawn millions of people under his spell. Most of them are otherwise decent people. But too many of them are NOT.
Wednesday was shocking, horrifying, and frightening. This man thinks of no one but himself. He will not accept any reality which he does not like. He believes that his “self” has been rejected and attacked. He cannot tolerate that, and he knows only one way to react. He must be removed before he commits his next act.
Yes! Lock tRump up! for his failed coup d etat.... one thing consistent with tRump is his incompetency...tRump is as ffffd up as a soup sandwich
Are all Democrats hypocrites? Weren’t these the same Democrats that were backing the violent protests during the Black Live Matters movement just months ago? Funny to see liberals suddenly so against protesting. But for liberals to act like they are suddenly so appalled & disgusted by chaos & protest is the biggest load of BS. Y'all loved this kind of thing (and worse) all summer. Save your crocodile tears! We aren’t falling for it. Y'all passed off your BS as “justice” for 3 months plus. And I'm sure there were some antifa and BLM agitators mixed in out there, too.
Bernie refuses to see the difference between staying in the streets and marching up, and breaking into, our national capitol building, chanting hang Pence, ..... Time for Bernie to go back where he came from.
Black Lives Matter!
goat boy is a traitor to my country. like there is no evidence of fraud in the election, there is no evidence of Black Lives Matter or Antifa having participated in the treasonous coup of last Wednesday. Just more lies from goat and the desperate right wing
We must protect this country from future wannabe dictators, in either party. Setting an example would help. Setting an example with republican cooperation would help even more. Perhaps we should ask Vlad to let them cooperate?
I'm not a big Lindsey Graham fan, but this could be his finest moment: "for conservatives who believe in the Constitution, now is your chance to stand up and be counted."
"It is over. Count me out"
He is ill and dangerous. We are his victims. Before we can heal, the infections must be removed, like training a boil before it can heal.
