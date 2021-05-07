DONALD SEARS
During Donald Trump’s first run for the presidency he took great delight in telling the following allegorical tale:
A lady returning home on a chilly day noticed a brilliantly colored snake lying comatose beside the path. Intrigued by its color, she placed the snake in a basket and took it to her home, hoping it could be revived. The cold-blooded viper, once exposed to the warmth, regained its natural vigor, and when the lady poked it to see if it was alive, the snake bit her. Knowing the bite was lethal, the lady asked the snake why he would do such a thing to one who had shown him kindness. The snake smugly smiled, “Lady, you knew I was a snake before you took me in.”
Trump recites this snake allegory as a way to disparage immigrants, who he believes reveal their true “criminal” nature once they are comfortably within our borders. But like most of the lies in which he traffics, this story has proven to be more projection than an actual depiction of the truth. Such Trumpian hypocrisy has not been lost on Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney. She knows from whence comes the poison that now endangers American democracy.
To quote Cheney, “We can’t embrace the notion the election was stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
In 2016 Americans decided to give a fading reality TV star a chance to lead the greatest democracy in the world. He had four years to prove himself worthy of the honor. But when the American people decided he was not the best fit, Trump “bit” the country that had given him the chance few others have had. Invoking the big lie, he injected a poison into our system that might yet prove fatal.
Trump’s Constitutional betrayal should come as no surprise to anyone. In 2015, a year before Trump’s election, Republican Lindsey Graham said, “(Trump’s) a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot...if we (Republicans) don’t reject Donald Trump, we have lost the moral authority...to govern this great nation.” And in May of 2016, Republican Ted Cruz added, “(Trump) is a pathological liar, he doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies...the man is utterly amoral.”
So you see, the surprise is not Trump’s behavior. The surprise is the betrayal of the Constitution by Republicans. Conservative Republican Liz Chaney understands her party has become more subservient to Donald Trump than to our founding document. The GOP has become a cult of personality willing to sacrifice Republicans of conscience on the altar of Trump. But then again, that should have been obvious early on when the party so easily sacrificed the reputation of John McCain.
Perhaps upon closer inspection, we’d find that the GOP, which so easily succumbed to Trumpism, has a bit of “snake” within it, too.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
Lol! Gotta love the hand-wringing of Democrats concerned about the direction of the Republican Party. Trump is living in their minds rent free.[lol]
I'm not at all concerned, maybe a bit sad. But republicans should be,,,,
BTW, the former guy is also living in cultist heads. As Lindsey admitted, it is a cult: "Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no," Graham explained. "I've always liked Liz Cheney, but she's made the determination that the Republican Party can't grow with President Trump. I've determined we can't grow without him." Compromised much?
It's certainly believable that a sufficient number of Americans got enough of Trump (dirty movie star sex, Obama birther fantasies, blatant denial of climate change, two-faced Janus on tax relief and wealth distribution, all time compulsive lying records) to vote him out of office. What's unbelievable is that a majority of Frederick county citizens still voted for four more years. Once the Authoritarian idol achieves power it really doesn't seem to matter what his conduct displays for most voters.
Great Forum, Mr. Sears!
frederick county residents really have disappointed me ... it use to be a sane place to visit
Then stop visiting. Sane voters here in Frederick County and Winchester want honesty and Republicans have lost the ability to speak honestly. You live in and have led millions of Republican voters into a fantasy world of lies and conspiracies.
All because you are too cowardly to tell the truth. To be honest, you remind me of thugs, petty criminals, and hooligans in some third world toilet causing trouble to support a corrupt and petty dictator.
My father-a retired army general with over 32 years distinguished service-passed away in 2008 and was a sold Republican. As much as we may miss a parent, I’m glad he’s not here to see the collapse of the Republican Party.
A Jan 6 insurrectionist's lawyer says that his poor client suffers from "Foxitis"..."a belief of what was fed to him by the network"
As my friend says.." I don't watch fox news for the same reason I don't eat out of the toilet."
Cread, we are not talking about racism in our country. We are talking about a pathetic childish poor loser whose shrieks of a stolen election can and will undermine our democracy.
What’s even more pathetic is people like you and other misguided republicans believe this nonsense. I guess if you get lied to enough, you start believing the lies.
Not one fact to support your premise. Just rhetoric - the Democratic rule of repeating a lie three times then it becomes a truth. The policies of Trump led to increased wealth for the middle class, huge unemployment drops in the minority communities, and security and order at our borders. All of that lost under the giveaway administration of Plugs. Also noticed you didn't quote Kamala's comments about the numerous plagiarisms of Plugs while they campaigned. But then, without Double Standards the Democrats would have no standards at all.
"Plugs"? Oh, my and Kamala! Certainly must be worse than whatshisnametraitor! Too funny. While republicans fundraise off the big lie, and while turtleman Mitch once again vows to obstruct everything, despite what the majority of Americans want, the GQP is in a predicament....hold to this cannibilistic, self-serving strategy and risk losing even more conservatives than they already have, as well have Americans embrace an even more progressive agenda. And their peculiar devotion to one man will be the cause of it.
It really doesn’t matter if Biden received more or less votes than Hillary or Obama. What’s important is that Biden received more votes-almost 8 million-than Trump. Biden won. Trump lost. Simple fact and ridiculous and silly recounts like the one in Arizona won’t change that. This election has been legally certified by the states and, Constitutionally, by Congress. Yes, we know you people tried to overthrow a legal election and threaten our democracy but you failed. The election stands and Mr. Biden is president. Move on.
"Plugs"?
And you believe that Biden got more votes than Obama and Hillary? And he incited Jan 6, “Let’s peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol and let your VOICES be heard.” But months of burning, looting riots are ok???
Yeppers! While republicans fundraise off the big lie, and while turtleman Mitch once again vows to obstruct everything, despite what the majority of Americans want, the GQP is in a predicament....hold to this cannibilistic, self-serving strategy and risk losing even more conservatives than they already have, as well have Americans embrace an even more progressive agenda. And their peculiar devotion to one man will be the cause of it.
Yes, we get it. Riots are for animals.
So, how should they have protested? By getting down on one knee?
By not storming the Capital, attacking and beating law enforcement officers, destroying doors and windows, urinating on the wall, defecating on the floor, vandalizing and stealing from offices, and threatening to kill elected representatives such as the Vice President because he wouldn’t steal an election where he had no lawful or Constitutional right to do so.
They were a criminal mob trying to overthrow an election they couldn’t honestly win.
That "foxitis" gets them everytime!
While republicans fundraise off the big lie, and while turtleman Mitch once again vows to obstruct everything, despite what the majority of Americans want, the GQP is in a predicament....hold to this cannibilistic, self-serving strategy and risk losing even more conservatives than they already have, as well have Americans embrace an even more progressive agenda. And their peculiar devotion to one man will be the cause of it.
