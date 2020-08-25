ANDREW WHITE
Our voting rights as American citizens have been threatened by President Trump’s efforts to restrict those rights by trying to cut back on funding the United States Postal Service . Trump’s own Postmaster General shared that he has voted by mail in a number of elections — an action that President Trump said can lead to massive voter fraud. The ability to vote in a fair system is one of the hallmarks of democracy. If your voting rights are restricted, democracy is threatened. Voting rights limitations have had a long and sordid history in the U.S. After the Civil War, former slaves were restricted in their voting rights by poll taxes, literacy tests, intimidation and voter fraud. Trump was trying to push through a sort of anti-citizenship policy — our right to freely vote is threatened.
Even in modern times both Republicans and Democrats have sought to restrict voting rights through “redistricting.” What both parties have done at one time or another is to try to redistrict to ensure more votes that are favorable to their party.
But President Trump has now gone over the top. He is actually trying to impact the United States Postal System, which should be a politic-free organization. Do you realize what a blow to democracy this is? One of the only real ways we ordinary people have a voice in the democratic process is to exercise our freewill in our right to vote. I have never before voted for a president who is a Democrat because of their opposition to the right to life and their increasing infringement on religious rights, but I am this time. A president who tries to restrict my voting rights is definitely a president I will not vote for.
