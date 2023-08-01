ANDREW WHITE
The many legal woes of Donald Trump are in the news, but I am more concerned about the news two weeks ago.
On July 17, The New York Times reported that “Trump and his allies are planning a sweeping expansion of presidential power over the machinery of government if voters return him to the White House in 2025, reshaping the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands.”
What Trump wants, as a minimum, is to hire and fire with little accountability. Be clear that if Trump’s allies offer a differing opinion, they are toast. And those of you who are federal employees, remember you will likely be fired if you publicly disagree with him regarding Project 2025, which is Trump’s agenda for a brave new America.
Kevin D. Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, said, “The notion of independent federal agencies or federal employees who don’t answer to the president violates the very foundation of our democratic republic.” This is not a full accounting of the Constitution, and the Constitution is very specific about its requirements.
Trump once said to a cheering crowd, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
Since some of us may not remember Article 2 of the Constitution, I quote what I think Trump was referring to. “… he [the President] shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law: but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments.”
Trump, always for himself as president, frequently tried to increasingly accumulate power in the executive branch of the government, but now he wants to tip the balance of power even more between the three branches of power — the executive, legislative and judicial branches.
Thankfully our forefather’s checks and balances may work to preserve the balance. Our forefather’s likely were concern about too much power being invested in the president. In Article 2 the abuse of presidential power may be partially controlled by “the Congress” and “the Courts of Law.” But Trump’s numerous executive orders under Project 2025 could tie up congress and the courts while other important issues are neglected.
Trump’s plan to accumulate more power is not in our national interest. He wants an autocracy, not a democracy. He called Mr. Putin, the quintessential autocrat, “a genius.” You have the opportunity to be a faithful Republican without voting for Trump in the primaries.
Dr. Luke’s Gospel reports that Mary, Jesus’s mother, says of the Lord in her Magnificat, “he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts, he has brought down the mighty from their thrones.” May it be so!
