Mr. Quimby has a right to express his opinions, but I believe those reading his recent commentary are smart enough to sort through the number of hate filled, inaccurate distortions he spewed. In fact, there were so many, it would take the entire editorial page to address them all. I will try to briefly address a few of these issues that Mr. Quimby has distorted to promote his hateful, racist, and antidemocratic views.
1. Our nation is a democracy and governed by a set of laws that no one is above. Anyone who witnessed the January 6th attack on our Capitol, lawmakers, and policemen know this was not a peaceful demonstration and that the purpose was to prevent the peaceful transition of power that our constitution dictates. The people who engaged in this crime need to be held accountable.
2. The Christian values that I am familiar with are those valued by Jesus: love, peace, truth, respect of all people, being kind and generous, and unselfish. I have trouble squaring Mr. Quimby’s thoughts about what a good Christian should value with what Jesus taught us.
3. Mr. Quimby, I hope you understand that the COVID vaccine has saved lives. If you had followed the news about COVID, Mr. Trump rushed to develop this life saving vaccine during his tenure. Currently no one is required to take the vaccine.
4. Border policy? This has been a problem for years. Congress needs to step up to come up with a comprehensive plan to manage the border. This is who you should blame. Please contact your representatives.
5. CCP? Do you mean China? I think that Mr. Biden has made clear his support of Taiwan and is working to defend our country economically and militarily. Also, if you are familiar with history and the brutality of Russia during WWI and II you would understand why it is important to support Ukraine.
Mr. Quimby, facts and truth matter. There is a way to express your frustration without promoting hate, pushing conspiracies, and distorting facts.
Karen Ridings is a resident of Winchester.
