I love reading true stories of courage. Daniel of ancient days is one of my favorite brave souls — who lived faithfully and truly as a Jew in exile in a pagan land. Familiar is his willingness to be thrown to the lions rather than pray to King Darius. What is not as well known is that he was in his 90’s and still willing to obey the God of his youth as a captive in Babylon. Daniel also saw visions of future events and was given ability to interpret dreams. I wonder if he saw what is happening in our country, when he wrote, “it prospered in everything it did and truth was thrown to the ground.” (8:12)
It seems that Truth is the very last priority of the radical agendas facing our country’s schools, universities, military, political spheres, and businesses. What is encouraging is that many are willing to be courageous and take a stand against lies and deception that undermine our nation’s rule of Law, codes of conduct, and all that makes for a civil and orderly society. Take CRT for example. I never heard of the Frankfurt School or the German social scientist Max Horkheimer until a few weeks ago. In 1940, he moved to Los Angeles and taught there, as well as at the University of Chicago. His own words are a chilling testament to the goal of CRT — The Long March through Institutions:
“The revolution won’t happen with guns, rather it will happen incrementally, year by year, generation by generation. We will gradually infiltrate their educational institutions and their political offices, transforming them slowly into Marxist entities as we move towards universal egalitarianism.”
Truth is being sacrificed on the altar by many pediatricians as well by the “transgender” movement, an insidious, diabolical socio-trend that seeks to “affirm and assist” young, pubescent boys and girls, who do not have the maturity to make such dramatic, mutilating choices. When, in the history of serving young people with mental health issues, has the medical professional affirmed such behavior, based solely on one’s “feelings”? In the 1980-90’s, when the fad was starving oneself or purging (anorexia and bulimia), when did a doctor tell the patient it was just fine not to eat and affirm and assist their sad and unrealistic view of themselves? What are we doing to our young?
In all the chaos around me, there is always hope and challenge. Hope in a God who cares and who is the Truth, the Way and the Life; who proclaimed boldly, “you shall know the Truth and the Truth shall set you free.” The challenge for me is to live the truth lovingly, kindly, and boldly in the midst of a crumbling civilization.
The challenge for you is to determine where you stand. As Ken Boa said recently, “There are only two kinds of people in the world: those who seek God and those who seek to avoid God, and both will be successful in the end.”
Mary Veilleux is a resident of Berryville.
More mythology as a replacement for actual truths? Yikes...
But we get it. You fear change.
Is there a single conservative commenter reading the Opinion sections or who writes letters to the editor who does not invoke Marxism or Socialism? Without going to the internet, you cannot even discern the difference! In fact, you cannot give me 3 tenets of either! You simply use those terms like profanity spewed at anyone who views the world differently from yourself. Get off of the Fox/OAN/Newsmax "Pravda". Educate yourself and then go have a beer with someone from the liberal camp and find out what we really think.
