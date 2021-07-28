MARY VEILLEUX
I love reading true stories of courage. Daniel of ancient days is one of my favorite brave souls — who lived faithfully and truly as a Jew in exile in a pagan land. Familiar is his willingness to be thrown to the lions rather than pray to King Darius. What is not as well known is that he was in his 90s and still willing to obey the God of his youth as a captive in Babylon. Daniel also saw visions of future events and was given ability to interpret dreams. I wonder if he saw what is happening in our country, when he wrote, “it prospered in everything it did and truth was thrown to the ground.” (8:12)
It seems that Truth is the very last priority of the radical agendas facing our country’s schools, universities, military, political spheres, and businesses. What is encouraging is that many are willing to be courageous and take a stand against lies and deception that undermine our nation’s rule of Law, codes of conduct, and all that makes for a civil and orderly society. Take CRT for example. I never heard of the Frankfurt School or the German social scientist Max Horkheimer until a few weeks ago. In 1940, he moved to Los Angeles and taught there, as well as at the University of Chicago. His own words are a chilling testament to the goal of CRT — The Long March through Institutions:
“The revolution won’t happen with guns, rather it will happen incrementally, year by year, generation by generation. We will gradually infiltrate their educational institutions and their political offices, transforming them slowly into Marxist entities as we move towards universal egalitarianism.”
Truth is being sacrificed on the altar by many pediatricians as well by the “transgender” movement, an insidious, diabolical socio-trend that seeks to “affirm and assist” young, pubescent boys and girls, who do not have the maturity to make such dramatic, mutilating choices. When, in the history of serving young people with mental health issues, has the medical professional affirmed such behavior, based solely on one’s “feelings”? In the 1980-90s, when the fad was starving oneself or purging (anorexia and bulimia), when did a doctor tell the patient it was just fine not to eat and affirm and assist their sad and unrealistic view of themselves? What are we doing to our young?
In all the chaos around me, there is always hope and challenge. Hope in a God who cares and who is the Truth, the Way and the Life; who proclaimed boldly, “you shall know the Truth and the Truth shall set you free.” The challenge for me is to live the truth lovingly, kindly, and boldly in the midst of a crumbling civilization.
The challenge for you is to determine where you stand. As Ken Boa said recently, “There are only two kinds of people in the world: those who seek God and those who seek to avoid God, and both will be successful in the end.”
(13) comments
God bless Mary Veilleux!
Truth: This country protects the right to have different religious beliefs. Fact: some Christians are not opposed to transgender people. Fact: that’s their constitutionally protected right. Fact: By the constitution’s protections your rights ain’t no more important than theirs. Fact: indigenous people of the United States have a word for people who feel both male and female and it’s called two-spirit. Fact: we didn’t learn about that in school because white people committed genocide against indigenous Americans, but you wouldn’t know that because your history books lied to you, which is why we need to teach the truth in schools to put a stop to bigots like you.
Funny, as of late, liberals are doing a better job of erasing the American Indian from the landscape than the American Army ever did. "Redskins". "Indians". The Tomahawk Chop in Atlanta. The Chiefs mascot. Locally, liberals grouse about Sherando. Liberals are making it all go away, just like Stalin made people and opinions he didn't like go away. Maybe it's time to look in the mirror
After the unprecedented daily lies from the Trump administration, Mary tries to make an argument using truth and God? Incredible!! Mary, how do you feel about Trump telling the country that the pandemic was a hoax? He was on audio telling Bob Woodward that this thing is serious. Mary wouldn’t know the truth if it hit her in the face. I’m getting tired of folks who were complicit in supporting this stuff to stand behind God and religion. What hypocrites! Sorry, I must have got up on the wrong side of the bed. If you haven’t been vaccinated, do us all a favor by stopping at your pharmacy and doing so. Let’s end this thing. It’s going to be a beautiful fall in the Valley. Let’s not mess it up by having an uptick in the virus.
As noted in the previous comments, liberals have the amazing ability to actually see something take place in front of them, or see someone quoted word for word, and still deny what they see and read.
Those remain ignorant of history are destined to repeat it.
Great letter Mary! As you can see, the local socialist drones attack like killer bees. All they see is red.
Yet another example that all the Republicans have are phony culture war issues. CRT! Transgender children! Dr. Seuss is being cancelled! There's a war on Christmas! They changed Mr. Potato Head! Fox is great at keeping foolish people outraged over one after another of these silly "controversies." They have zero real impact on people's lives, they just distract the gullible and keep them voting against their own interests. Meanwhile, Biden Bucks arrived this month in families' bank accounts, Democrats are getting shots in arms, infrastructure built, and jobs created. I feel sorry for the author of this letter.
If Mary is concerned about truth, How about renaming CRT to "A Documented History of Racial Injustice in America".
[thumbup][thumbup]
Well, you just stepped in your own poo because CRT is promoted as THEORY, not fact or actual history.
Unfortunately, Mary, I doubt you would know truth if it stood in front of you. You simply disagree with what some others think 🤔
The so called “feelings” of others don’t concern you. Why do you think about them or in this article rage about them? Mind your own bigoted business.
God is for people who still need a parent. Don’t be a child, grow up.
