Once again, my opponent Shawn Graber is giving out erroneous information and is using scare tactics to get votes. At no point did I ever write about the taxes of Frederick County other than saying that we need to figure out ways to be better stewards of our taxes. I don’t know where or from whom he is getting his information. He has incorrect knowledge of our taxes, home assessment process, and how the Board of Supervisors once lowered our tax rate so as not to raise them after our assessments went up after the recession.
I want my constituents to know that false information will not be coming from me or my campaign. Please visit my website and Facebook pages to see the wide range of substantive issues I discuss with truthful facts and figures. Message me with your concerns.
Like all of you, I do not want unreasonable higher taxes unduly burdening working families. Nearly 30 years an educator who cares about his students, and a father of two daughters, I understand that long-term, poorly managed debt could cripple a community. I also know our county is responsible for providing necessary services to its citizens and the primary means for funding is the tax system. I know too, that it is very often not possible to pay for the needs of the citizens without borrowing funds.
How many of us would own a home without borrowing money from the bank? By the time we saved enough money, if ever we could, the price of the house would increase beyond what we had saved. How many would even own a car without a loan? Somehow many of us own a home and a car, and we pay interest, and we do fine.
I know of no county in this Commonwealth that could pay cash for a major infrastructure project. Honoring the duties owed to our residents can coincide with fiscal responsibility. They are not mutually exclusive. As long as the debt is manageable, and the county remains in good financial standing, modest debt is not something we should fear.
When you understand the facts, there is no reason to fear a normal business practice of 40,000-plus local governments around the USA, which makes Mr. Graber’s near-permanent state of hysteria over bonds very curious indeed.
Just think, as he does not, how no more bonds would tie the hands of our local supervisors and result in overcrowded and substandard schools, an underfunded sheriff’s department, and fire and rescue needs that could not be met. Shall we hold high-school classes under a tree?
I welcome the challenge to properly provide for the needs of our residents in a fiscally responsible manner, and I hope that my fellow Back Creek neighbors do not fall victim to the fear my opponent hopes you will swallow. Please turn your backs on the scare tactics and unethical behavior of Mr. Graber. If you are looking for open, honest communication and an elected official who listens and talks with you instead of lecturing and preaching at you, I welcome your support at the ballot box on Nov. 5.
Let’s keep our county vibrant, healthy, and the great place it is to live today.
In all many years that we've lived in Frederick county Steve Jennings has been a voice for reason, prudence, and propriety. His calm and fiscally responsible approach to Board policies is exactly what we need to achieve real progress, and I look forward to voting for Steve on Nov 5th.
"Shall we hold high-school classes under a tree?" - Now whose being hyperbolic and using scare tactics? The "truth" is one of the main components missing in this letter.
