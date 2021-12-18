PAUL CLARK
The Winchester Chapter of the Turner Ashby Camp #1567 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a petition on October 22 in the Clarke County Circuit Court asking the Court to transfer to it ownership of the war memorial at the courthouse in Berryville.
The memorial and the 25-foot diameter parcel of land around it sits on private land which the county deeded to the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry in 1900. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors only recently realized they did not own the land or the memorial. Even so, the Board seeks to baselessly seize the war memorial and the land around it by claiming adverse possession.
By offering to take title to the memorial, the Camp is acting according to the intention of the Virginia General Assembly, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, and the Association. At the Association’s last meeting in 1916, members stated their desire to transfer ownership of the memorial to the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy — a sister organization similar to the Turner Ashby Camp.
The Camp believes it represents the vast majority of residents of Clarke County who believe the memorial should never be removed from the courthouse.
We’re very concerned that if this board seizes ownership of the memorial and the private land it sits upon, a future board could remove it. That would be a huge loss to the people of Clarke.
The Board of Supervisors did not respond to my letters. Attorneys for the Camp, Glen Koontz of Berryville and Brad Pollack of Woodstock, have filed motions to prevent the Clarke County Board of Supervisors from intervening in the case after the Board approved a motion behind closed doors on November 16 to intervene in the Camp’s petition. Pollack feels confident the law is on the Camp’s side. “The Camp is very similar to the original Association because it’s a non-profit charitable, corporate entity, and Virginia law provides for the court to transfer ownership in these instances,” he said.
The Camp believes the board is out of touch with the people of Clarke County. If residents knew this board is already looking to spend their tax dollars to ‘re-imagine’ the courthouse grounds and on attorney fees to go to court to fight our small nonprofit, they would be outraged.
Circuit Court Judge Alex Iden will preside over a hearing on the memorial in Berryville on December 22. Attorney Glen Koontz says the Board of Supervisors will argue they have the right to own the memorial and ground, but “the Board is wrong if it’s trying to seize ownership on the basis of adverse possession because they do not even come close to meeting the standard,” said Koontz.
The Camp is also asking the community to identify living descendants of the original Association members to get in touch with them as soon as possible. The names can be found on the Turner Ashby Camp website.
Paul Clark is the commander of Turner Ashby Camp 1567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.