On the morning of 9/11 I was working in Alexandria Hospital, which is about 8.5 miles southwest of the U.S. Capitol. We had a patient's room directly across from the nurse's station and we could look right into the room and see the TV screen. As the attacks began, we were seized with dread and a premonition that we were doomed. Then there was a huge roar overhead and the whole building shook. The noise resulted from fighter jets that had been scrambled from Andrews. We went into mass casualty protocol all that day.
Like everyone else I cried for days. Then I went into a rage. I told people, "If I had a weapon and could get close to him, I'd take Bin Laden out myself. I'd cut him to pieces." I got the shocked looks, of course. "But you're a Christian. You go to church. How can you say that?"
Well, because I saw the jumpers. I gave nursing care to Pentagon staff who had inhaled fumes from jet fuel, and were now terribly, terminally ill. And CNN showed footage of a small number of Palestinians celebrating on an East Jerusalem street immediately following the attack.
repetitive footage of women in faraway villages, dressed in their black burkas, dancing. They were clapping their hands with joy over what their men had done to us. Yes, I thought, I do well to be angry.
Then one day I had an epiphany. I thought, 'This is not who I am.' It's not what our nation is about. Yes, we are obligated to defend ourselves, and to chase down the guilty. But let the big boys do the heavy hitting (which they did). As for our American experiment, we have options. The world is full of quiet, humble Muslims who abhor violence of any kind. We also appear to have a surplus of white folk who heartily despise Blacks, Jews, Arabs, etc.
Do we really want to continue to maim and kill each other, until no one is left alive? Or do we want to pursue life and peace? Each of us has to make that choice every day, with every insult, every threat, every misunderstanding
Me? My plan is to try to smile more and be kind to my neighbors, even the nasty one. Maybe, in the midst of the madness, I can make a friend. Then maybe I can show him that there is a better way.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
