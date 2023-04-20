The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization whose mission is to be the “voice for business” in this region and to advocate for policies that enhance the business environment for our over 820 members.
We have been made aware of current Winchester City Council discussions regarding significant increases in real estate assessments and consideration of significant tax increases on our citizens and businesses.
The chamber is guided by the following position on taxation:
The Chamber supports a revenue system fostering a favorable business climate that encourages economic development, which means taxes should be few in number and should not disproportionately burden one sector of the economy over another. Taxes administered should maintain a balance between tax growth, population growth, and economic activity.
The Chamber supports local and state tax policy encouraging business opportunities and investments for general business. Industry-specific taxes should generally be avoided. Income taxes should not have a high marginal tax rate nor have excessive brackets. The Chamber supports a competitive sales tax rate applied to a broad base and designed to encompass true consumption. The Chamber also supports the continuation of the long-standing state policy of not placing a sales tax on goods acquired for production.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Board of Directors expresses their concern about the City of Winchester’s projected substantial tax increase and how it may negatively affect the business community as well as Winchester’s desirability as a great place to live and work.
We recognize the current rate of inflation and respect the need for a tax increase to provide for necessary services rendered by the City of Winchester. However, we strongly believe that when it comes to taxes, less is better, and we would appeal to the council for restraint on tax increases and suggest consideration of a smaller incremental increase be considered at this time.
We urge Winchester City Council to be mindful of the impact that a significant tax increase might have on the local business community. Thank you for the consideration of the interest of over 820 chamber members as you deliberate on this especially important issue.
Cynthia Schneider is the CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce. Charles Daniels is chair of the TVRC's board.
