KIMBERLI BALL
I told myself that I was not going to take a public stand on any of the state or local elections happening this political season; I know many of the local candidates running against each other, and have channeled my efforts into the federal elections.
However, I decided to make an exception with this letter of support in a Winchester school board race.
Lincoln Jones and Marie Imoh are competing for an at-large seat on the Winchester School Board. Marie has served on the board for five years; Lincoln would be a newcomer to that body.
I served with Lincoln on the Judges Athletic Association board of directors when I was president of the board. I found Lincoln to be reliable and hardworking. He was a person on whom you could count to do what he said. And as a Handley graduate, he bleeds maroon and white.
Speaking of Handley, I know that Lincoln, like many people, was very unhappy with a recent personnel decision of the superintendent. I suspect that was a motivating factor in his decision to run for this seat, and I do applaud him for being willing to step forward. His campaign’s central platform of a need for transparency seems to grow out of that personnel incident. However, due to privacy considerations, personnel actions within the school system cannot, by law, be handled with public transparency. So that platform seems not to be well-founded and may give residents a false expectancy for the future.
I know Marie less well than I know Lincoln, but my contacts with her through my role on Winchester Education Foundation board and her role on the Winchester School Board have yielded a positive impression of her. While many in the community who are Handley graduates, myself included, tend to get caught up in nostalgia for the good old days, Marie approaches issues from a contemporary perspective, in order to assist today’s students and the students of tomorrow. She is committed and diligent in her efforts to improve our school system, and her professional experience in the mental health field is a plus.
The primary reason that I’ll be voting for Marie over Lincoln is because I believe the system needs her experience. School board service is complicated, requiring knowledge in many areas. Could Lincoln learn those areas? Yes, but the board needs continuity and experience now when other seats within the body are turning over this cycle and will be held by first-termers.
One of the reasons I opposed Winchester’s change to an elected school board was because I feared loss of experience on the board and the tendency of elected school boards to turn service into a popularity contests, with name recognition and number of yard signs taking an outsized role in selecting who would hold these critical positions.
It’s a shame that Marie and Lincoln are competing for the same seat, as I believe that each has things to offer. However, Marie’s wealth of experience, professional diligence, and demonstrated commitment to the city’s school children will secure my vote. I hope all city voters will join me in supporting Marie Imoh for Winchester School Board’s at-large seat.
