The recent events at El Paso and Dayton are tragic! The death of only one innocent person is tragic, even the death of one unborn human baby. But the mass hysteria of the media is mostly based on political agenda and misinformation, since the actual facts and motives of the incidents have not yet been determined, thereby emotional and with absolutely zero logic or reason.
When you have a successful surgery, do you credit the scalpel or the surgeon? When you appreciate art, do you credit the brush or the artist? We all see that it is the skill of the surgeon and the talent of the artist, so why do we jump to false conclusions when there is a shooting? The answer is manipulation of public opinion, for gain, by someone or some group.
We need answers but we do not need to follow false trails in our search. Problems can never be solved with insufficient information, or, false perceptions. In this case, the answer is actually pretty clear when we take the time to look at it from a moralistic basis. It is not guns being available, but it is that our hearts are black and dark with a long absence from God in our lives. All the laws we need God provided but we as a society refuse to either look at them, believe them, or think they apply to us.
During the Reformation of Christianity, the major players all had a Two Kingdom theology; even the Roman Catholic Church and Plato had its version. Each of these had some differences, but boiled down to that we live in a time of two opposing kingdoms. Some see this as the church versus the secular world or government. But at this time, all agreed that the only way for prosperity was for society’s leaders to be people of good and faithful belief.
From Romans 2: 14-15, “that there is in men a full knowledge of the law, but that there are only some seeds of what is right implemented in their nature.” John Calvin, in his Institutes (1.6.2) put it as “Only with scripture as a set of spectacles can human beings see the world rightly”.
Stop attacking objects and creating more laws that will do nothing to help, but rather we need to know and trust God. The only kingdoms are of Christ or Satan, choose!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.