Our constitutional republic enables individual decision making, ideally made after carefully weighing pros and cons. Mandatory preoperative informed consents for medical/surgical procedures document discussion of benefits and risks. In totalitarian governments, the state makes all decisions. The concept of individual is nonexistent. Contrary opinion is not tolerated.
Our present Marxist state has exploited climate change to inflict its political agenda on society without informed consent, grossly catastrophizing the negative effects of carbon dioxide, while totally excluding the enormous benefits of fossil fuels to the world.
Recognizing this huge information redaction void, Alex Epstein, in his 2013 book “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels,” and 2022 book “Fossil Future: Why Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal and Natural Gas — Not Less,” reminds us when evaluating any issue one must look at the full context, weighing benefits and negative side effects of every option.
Epstein stipulates that arguments be precise (not sloppy), fact based, and proponents be cognizant of their views of the relationship between the Earth (environment) and humans.
Opposing views
Environment is balanced, stable, sufficient, safe. Humans are parasitic polluters.
Any human impact is bad, especially carbon dioxide.
Environment is wild, chaotic, dynamic, dangerous. Human impact can make world safer and add value to environment. Human flourishing is the goal. Fossil fuels have not taken a safe climate and made it dangerous, but a dangerous climate and made it safe.
Fossil fuel benefits
Most cost-effective energy for human flourishing. Affordable, reliable, versatile, scalable. Naturally stored, concentrated and abundant. Supplies 80% of world's energy. Energy demand is increasing. Six billion are without adequate energy.
Enable climate mastery. Safer buildings, heating, air conditioning, irrigation systems protect against temperature extremes, storms, floods, droughts, wildfires.
Ninety-eight percent decrease in climate-related mortality last 100 years.
Power agricultural machinery for harvesting. Vital nitrogen fertilizer from natural gas.
Machines markedly magnify production, allow humans time for thought and innovation. Six thousand products from petroleum.
Rebuttal of claimed fossil fuel negatives
No catastrophic anthropomorphic global warming. One degree Celsius last 170 years. Rising carbon dioxide correlates with increased life expectancy, income, population growth, food supply, greening of planet.
Warming has occurred at colder latitudes, not equator. Deaths from cold far outnumber heat deaths. Future carbon dioxide greenhouse gas effect diminished by increasing logarithmic effect. Doubling carbon dioxide produces minimal warming.
Sea level rise — 3 feet over 100 years. Not Al Gore’s imminent 20-foot prediction. One hundred million people safely living below sea level.
Comments
Idiom: “There are always two sides to every story.”
Corollary: “If someone doesn’t want to hear the other side, they don’t seek the truth.”
“If someone doesn’t want you to hear both sides, they don’t want you to hear the truth.”
Eliminating fossil fuels is equivalent to the neanderthal EPA banning cave fires because cave smoke is a health hazard.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
