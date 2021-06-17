The Frederick County Board of Supervisors (BOS) is in violation of its powers and duties by addressing and endorsing any resolution of withdrawal from the state of Virginia or the United States in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic, and using their BOS positions and the BOS platform for political interests and personal gain. This violation has been demonstrated during the June 9, 2021 BOS board meeting.
The BOS is the policy-making body of Frederick County Virginia — not an administrative or political body. Its powers and responsibilities, as conferred by Virginia general law, are to provide for the performance of all the governmental functions of the county in a manner consistent with the laws of the state of Virginia. Functions of the BOS include land use decisions, growth and development policies, operational policies, and the review and adaptation of the county's operational and capital budgets which set spending priorities.
The BOS support for Frederick County as a “constitutional sanctuary” county presents a conflict-of-laws environment with selective non-recognition of pandemic measures and refusal of participation within the nation at respective federal, state, tribal, and lower jurisdiction levels. It also creates a conflict-of-laws environment with non-recognition of present day established authority, e.g., “Don’t Tread On Me”, an expression of individual pursuit versus the pursuit of collective interests, e.g., the war against the COVID-19 virus.
Ironically, another motto that originated during the Revolutionary War era should be remembered and pursued — "United We Stand." It originated as part of a 1768 patriotic ballad, became a rallying cry during the Civil War, was invoked in World War II as unity among the Allied nations, and reemerged as Americans confronted a national crisis on September 11, 2001. The BOS has abandoned this motto, American history, and the on-going war against the COVID-19 virus.
The BOS support for a constitutional sanctuary is “brazen and illegal” as it abandons society as a whole, abandons federal and state authority, and abandons federal and state constitutions as governing documents. It further abandons the processes for citizenry disagreement and change of laws and constitutional amendments vetted within federal and state legislatures and determined in votes by the citizens of this nation and states.
The BOS exhortation of “… tyrants out of Richmond….” is misplaced. That characterization of "tyrants" is more relevant and appropriate for the BOS.
The BOS have violated their charter and have failed to recognize the authority of Virginia and the United States.
Phyllis Book is a resident of Lake Frederick.
