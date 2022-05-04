One hundred and eighteen years ago a supremely self-confident, expansive Russian Empire blundered into war with the rising Empire of Japan. Then, as now, Russia was led by a megalomaniacal autocrat. Then, as now, the undertaking was blessed by the Russian Orthodox hierarchy. The outcome, from the Russian perspective, was foregone. An Asian upstart didn’t stand a chance against a European, Christian power. To their very great surprise, Russia suffered a humiliating defeat. The Czarist regime never really recovered. Thirteen years later it was swept aside in the Bolshevik Revolution. Is something similar going down in 2022? The initial battlefield experience doesn’t augur well for Russia.
History doesn’t repeat itself, of course, and there are some important differences between then and now. One of the most significant is that instead of a rising, aggressive, militaristic autocracy, Russia is brutally attacking a non-threatening neighbor in Ukraine that only wants the freedom to go its own way.
Nonetheless, prominent members of one of our two principal political parties seem to be enthralled by authoritarianism, whether it’s the thuggish, blood-soaked regime of Vladimir Putin or Victor Orban’s “illiberal democracy.” They question the legitimacy of Ukraine’s democratically-elected government, but not Putin’s policies of repression and genocide. Putin’s and Orban’s fans in this country cite their defense of “Christian values,” although it is difficult for me to see how the atrocities being perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine square with Christian values. Authoritarian governments are great as long as they’re doing just what you want them to do. The downside is that when they go off in undesired directions there’s no one or nothing to stop them.
Is Ukraine’s democracy perfect? No, but it’s way better than the pro-Putin kleptocracy that preceded it. What’s important is that Ukraine aspires to the same ideals that inspire — or should inspire — us in this country. As Senator Mark Warner remarked during his recent visit to Winchester, Ukraine is fighting for us, for our values, for the “classical liberal” values that have underpinned post WWII gains around the world in poverty reduction, and the quality and length of life — values such as freedom of speech and worship, open markets, rule of law, tolerance of different views. Ukraine wants to be part of Europe, not a re-constituted, repressive, Russian Empire run by a delusional tyrant.
One of the principal ways in which we can show our support for the valiant people of Ukraine is by living up to the democratic ideals to which we both aspire. Another is to do all we can to see to it that Putin’s criminal regime meets the same fate as that of Czarist Russia. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take thirteen years.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
