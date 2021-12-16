NICK SNOW
Tobacco smoke causes lung cancer, as a recent Open Forum emphasized. Tobacco smoke raises one’s risk of lung cancer by 1,500 to 3,000 percent, though not all who smoke die of lung cancer. Stopping smoking reduces this cancer risk. That is why the American Lung Association (ALA) promotes smoking abstinence.
Just as tobacco smoke causes cancer, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuel smoke causes warming and climate change. Unlike with tobacco and cancer, every planet with increased GHGs warms. Fossil fuel pollution causes our GHG increase and our climate change.
Climate change has consequences. “Health problems stemming from it (climate change) already kills millions of people per year.” (New England Journal of Medicine)
Therefore, the ALA, “declare(s) climate change a health emergency, and call(s) for immediate action to protect the public’s health from the current and future impacts of climate change.”
Climate change is an existential crisis. The consensus of medical journals is that, “the greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5° C.” The Lung Association concurs; “every American’s health is already at risk from climate change.”
For example, this summer’s pacific northwest heat wave killed hundreds with only 1.1° C warming. That heat wave, “would have been at least 150 times rarer without human-induced climate change.” Dr Philip and co-authors continue, stating that with just 2°C of warming this heat catastrophe, “would be another degree hotter. It would occur roughly every 5 to 10 years in such global warming conditions.” Without prompt action, we will likely warm 3°C by mid-century.
The tobacco industry, rather than accepting the scientific consensus, famously called for more research and debate into cancer and tobacco. These companies profited for years by this delay. Meanwhile, millions more continued to smoke and die of lung cancer.
Just as we have solutions to tobacco, we have solutions to fossil fuel pollution. Popular Science magazine recently reported, “Solar and wind were the cheapest sources of energy in the world in 2020, and prices continue to drop.”
“The health impacts of climate change demand immediate action,” according to the ALA. However, the fossil fuel industry has been working to delay this transition to clean fuels, often employing the same people that the tobacco industry used for their delaying tactics. Delaying this transition is as profitable to the fossil fuel industry as it was to the tobacco industry. Just last year, fossil fuels received $5.9 trillion in subsidies according to the IMF.
In an Open Forum, James Holland suggests we delay this clean energy transition for 50 to 100 years, saying, “the climate threat may be existential, but not imminent.” Not only will this exacerbate present health problems, but burdens our children and grandchildren with a “world economy (that) could shrink by 18% in the next 30 years,” according to insurer Swiss Re.
Instead, James suggests a “pilot program,” perhaps a randomized study of carbon pollution on earth A and no carbon pollution on earth B. Unfortunately, there is no planet B.
