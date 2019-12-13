On Dec. 7, Adrian O’Connor struck twice on The Star’s editorial page.
In his editor’s column, he defended the “Second Amendment sanctuary” effort. Frederick County Board Chair Chuck DeHaven had noted what every attorney and legislator knows, that it is a “feel-good, knee jerk reaction” without practical consequences. As so often since the defeat of the 1861 Rebellion, right-wing elite puppet-masters are using an inconsequential fuss to keep their base agitated.
O’Connor asked whether DeHaven’s description was right, or whether the petitions and gatherings were the “genuine expression of a people who fear their cherished rights are endangered?” According to O’Connor, it can’t be both.
Of course it can. A substantial segment of Virginians have been trained to sincerely see almost anything as endangering their “cherished rights,” from same-sex marriage to renaming a school. Their motto: “Poorly Thought Out Knee-Jerk Reactions R Us.”
And speaking of knee-jerk reactions, diehard Winchester Rebel sympathizers, even transplants like O’Connor, love trashing U.S. Gen. Robert Milroy with a flawed story of the Second Battle of Winchester. O’Connor did it again in the letters section that day.
At the Second Battle of Winchester, Milroy fought against insurmountable odds. Usually Rebels admire that. His 7,000-troop command stood between the Army of Northern Virginia, about 10 times that number, and the Maryland line. The wise course would have been to flee, but Milroy was a fighter.
About a year before, he had demonstrated that to much acclaimed Rebel leader Thomas Jackson when Milroy attacked Jackson’s position on the top of Sitlington’s Hill. Milroy forced Jackson into a hard-fought night battle. Despite Jackson’s defensive position on high ground, Jackson suffered twice as many casualties as Milroy before driving the U.S. troops back.
At Winchester, Milroy chose again to fight. O’Connor gleefully tells us that the Rebel general Ewell had 266 casualties, while Milroy “lost” 4,443 troops. O’Connor fails to mention that 75% of those losses were captures. Milroy had less than 100 fatalities. Like Jackson the year before, Milroy lost about twice what his attackers lost in battle casualties. But, as the massive force that would fight at Gettysburg moved north, they scooped up many of his retreating troops (while also re-enslaving hundreds of self-freed black people.)
Yes, Milroy was an eager warrior, perhaps too eager. But a few weeks later at Gettysburg, Pickett’s Charge resulted in more than 4,300 Rebel soldiers dead or wounded in a pointless frontal attack. That fiasco is often called the High Tide of the Confederacy. Perhaps Second Winchester could be called the Little High Tide.
Why is Milroy one of the most often disparaged of U.S. generals, especially by the Winchester Rebel fan contingent? A few days after he came to Winchester on New Years Day 1863, Milroy posted a notice around town, committing to “Freedom to Slaves.” When this notice came to the attention of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, before Milroy had actually done much, Richmond’s politicians put a $100,000 price on his head. From then until today, hating on Milroy has been an official “poorly thought out knee-jerk reaction.”
So tell us again, Rebel fans, that your war was not about protecting your slave wealth. Tell us again that you would not persist in unjustly deriding a man who fought as fiercely as any Rebel, just because he saw his military orders and his Christian duty as requiring him to stand up for enslaved children of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.