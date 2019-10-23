My name is Scott Madigan, former deputy sheriff of Frederick County. I have ran against both Allen Sibert and Lenny Millholland for the position of Sheriff of Frederick County. I have approximately 14 years of law enforcement experience and served my country in the Virginia Army National Guard for 12 years.
My law enforcement career began as a correctional officer at NRADC Jail, where I then laterally transferred to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. I worked as a deputy sheriff under former Sheriff Robert Williamson for around 11 years. During this time under Sheriff Williamson I had the opportunity to observe the operations of a finely tuned sheriff’s office.
When Williamson retired, I ran for the position of sheriff against Lenny Millholland, who won that election. I had high hopes Millholland would do great things as sheriff to better Frederick County and its sheriff’s office. It did not take long to see the former Sheriff Williamson’s smooth and efficient operations falling apart. I saw numerous departments begin operating without any apparent Command Staff supervision. The sheriff’s office then transitioned into a place for publicity opportunities. I then saw the morale of the deputies dropping as the sheriff’s office changed under Millholland’s leadership.
I then decided to again run for the position of sheriff after watching the office I loved falling apart over several years. I ran as a Republican candidate against Allen Sibert for the nomination, and Sibert won the Republican primary.
Sibert and I then met several times and spoke at length about our plans if elected to be the next sheriff. I was very pleased to find out Sibert and I shared many common goals. It did not take me long to see that Sibert was the real deal and cared greatly about the residents of Frederick County and the staff of the Frederick County Sheriff’s office.
I made the decision to fully support my Republican opponent and help him with his campaign. I have come to know Allen as a great friend, a dedicated father and husband, and a man unwavering in his beliefs and goals. He is someone willing to listen and take into consideration other’s thoughts and ideas.
Unlike his opponent, Sibert has always been a strong conservative man. I believe Sibert will be the exact same person if elected as he is now, and will continue working hard to better Frederick County. We need Allen Sibert as our next Sheriff of Frederick County, so please vote for him on Nov. 5.
(3) comments
I endorse Al Siebert for Sheriff. Both Scott Madigan and Al Siebert are people I have known for years and I have worked with Millholland during the Trump Campaign and at the County Fair last year. They are all good men. The question for me is about leadership, an uncommon skill. And for that Al has what Frederick County needs. School Safety, Drug interdiction, and community safety can be best managed by a Sheriff Siebert. Please vote for Big Al this coming election.
Sparky, why would anyone take advice from an elitist like you? You believe regular, working/middle class folks waste all their money on scams and trinkets. You believe vets with PTSD are pathetic.
CRT: argumentum ad hominem
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.