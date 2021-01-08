DANIELLE STRYKER
America is a melting pot made up of all kinds of people, and they all need to be represented. For far too long that representation has been lacking, with diversity few and far between. It’s this change that will make us as a country great, for the first time in our history. We were built on the backs of others, by others, and at the expense of others. Ignoring our troubled history is dangerous and irresponsible. We weren’t great, but we can be. We the people are the lifeblood of this country, and no matter how much they try and tear down our democracy, we will not back down. We will bend and not break, we will flow with the times, we will take all weather and wear needed, and we will be just as strong and sturdy as the flag, waving but never wavering. A flag, that for the first time in my life, I am proud to be represented by.
It’s not only a new year, but a new dawn for our country. OUR country. The sun has set on an era of hate and bigotry dividing us like never before, and we can watch now as the sun rises bringing a new day and an infinite amount of new opportunity. No matter who you voted for, no matter what party you belong to, no matter where in the world you are, we are all in this together. We can bond to become the very best there is to offer, to change the world the next generation will grow up in, or we can dissolve further into death and destruction. Many of us feel relief, many feel disappointment, but nothing is stopping us from uniting for a better world and a brighter tomorrow. We are at a turning point in our country and it can end up a battleground. We should not be pitting sister against sister, but rather joining together. Let us take our countryperson’s hand in support, not take up arms against them. Together we are the spirit of this country, apart we fall to pieces.
This is the United States of America. Well America, let us live up to our bold name and be united. Pick unity over division. Choose love over hate. Embrace peace over war. We are neighbors, we are Americans, and we are what makes this a country united, not divided. It’s 2021, it literally cannot get worse than 2020, but we can finally do better than “not the worst.” In fact, I think we can strive for the best.
Danielle Stryker is a Winchester resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.