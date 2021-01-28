January 22, just three days after Biden's inspiring inaugural address with its call for unity, Biden could not have more effectively sown the seeds of discord. On the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion, which many experts on both sides of the issue believe was unconstitutional, a statement was released from the White House, "The Biden-Harris administration is committed to codifying Roe versus Wade." It was a highly symbolic statement since there is no immediate threat to Roe vs. Wade.
The majority of Trump supporters are opposed to legalized abortion, and it is the most important issue for most of them. This statement by Biden makes it clear that Biden's call for unity is for unity on his terms. We are a house divided, even more so after this statement.
The truth is that there is no middle ground between those who believe and those who don't believe life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a right only of the pregnant women and not of the embryo or fetus. Hopefully there will be other issues that the majority of Americans can come to agreement on, but it seems unlikely given Biden's attack on unity for an issue that is so important to most Americans. Most Americans take the issue of abortions seriously, and a recent Gallup Poll found that 48% of Americans are pro-choice and 48% pro-life. Somehow we will have to learn ways to peacefully tolerate radically divergent views, but I have little hope for that given the highly symbolic Biden-Harris press release.
1973 was the year Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion. I entered medical school that year and was devastated that a pro-life profession had begun a pro-death trajectory. By the time I graduated from medical school, the Hippocratic Oath, taken by virtually all new physicians, had been rewritten to leave out the phrase "I will not give a pessary to cause an abortion." A 2,300-year-old oath had been changed in just four years by Roe vs. Wade.
There is little those of us who are pro-life can do to change our nation's pro-choice legislation. We can continue to speak out against about it including attending the always peaceful National March for Life on Jan. 28. We can continue to come alongside of women frightened by the prospect of an unwanted pregnancy. We can continue to reach out to the many women who are suffering psychologically from murdering their own offspring. We can continue to raise our children to respect all life. We could even advocate for something as radical as requiring the men who impregnate unmarried women to pay child support.
But most of all we should wait prayerfully with hope. Over the coming generations there will be more pro-life children, made in the image of God, since those who are pro-choice are aborting their offspring.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
