Family. Community. Progress. This simple slogan appears on Evan Clark’s new campaign signs as he stands for re-election to the Winchester City Council from the 2nd Ward. But what on earth does this slogan mean?
The family who lives next door to me in the 2nd Ward faces a health and safety hazard caused by a long-neglected drainage ditch located in a city drainage easement running along our property border. To my knowledge, Mr. Clark has never responded to any inquiries regarding this matter. In fact, he has never responded to any messages that I have sent him via the city’s website over the past several years.
Which community is Mr. Clark referring to? If you walk around the corner from his house, you will find the eyesore known as Friendship Park that has deteriorated steadily during his time on Council. What regard for the community has Mr. Clark shown during his 16 years on council?
Aside from a voracious appetite for raising taxes on city residents during economically challenging times (see the Feb. 9 Winchester Star article, “Lone councilor opposes measure to lower personal property tax bills”), what progress is Mr. Clark referring to? As the longest-tenured member of the City Council, Mr. Clark has been shamefully ineffective in fostering economic development in the city’s least affluent area. Apparently, it is more important for the city to decorate the parking spaces on Piccadilly Street.
To top it all off, Mr. Clark’s campaign signs are apparently in violation of the Virginia Department of Elections’ regulations as they lack a “Stand By Your Ad” (SBYA) disclaimer. His opponent, Emily DeAngelis, states on her Facebook page, "If you’re going to represent the people of Winchester, do your homework & be prepared. Each of Evan Clark’s signs is in violation of Virginia’s department of election regulations. They do not have the necessary SBYA disclaimer. I’ve read the candidate handbook, just like I’ll read all the literature that comes my way on Council. This is a job that requires continual preparation, and you can be sure I will do the work, and do it properly." Just another example of Mr. Clark’s lackadaisical attitude toward his constituents and toward his duties on the City Council. Winchester deserves better than this.
Fortunately, Mr. Clark faces a challenge for the Ward 2 seat from an energetic candidate. Emily has already spent countless hours meeting with Ward 2 residents in the past few months to discuss our concerns for our neighborhoods and how they have not been addressed for years. She will always remember that city tax revenues belong to the taxpayers and need to be used for the taxpayers’ benefit.
You can learn more about Emily’s campaign and current service to the community on her campaign’s Facebook page — DeAngelis for City Council. As Emily points out, the 2nd Ward, the area most neglected by the city government, has not had new representation on council since 2008. Coincidence? Let’s elect Emily DeAngelis to the City Council and see what difference an articulate, engaged, and energetic council member can make.
Allan Bennett is a resident of Winchester.
